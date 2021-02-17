‘I’m not surprised by this’ – Bristol City make managerial decision: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Bristol City announced the dismissal of manager Dean Holden on Tuesday evening.

The news came shortly after the Robins’ 2-0 defeat to promotion chasing Reading at Ashton Gate, which meant it was six straight defeats in all competitions for Bristol City.

Holden took over from Lee Johnson after his sacking at Ashton Gate and despite an encouraging start this season, the form started to dramatically dip with the Robins looking down rather than up in the Championship table as it stands.

So, was the decision to sack Holden the right move?

The team here at FLW discuss….

Ned Holmes

I hate to see managers getting the sack and Holden was dealt a tough hand but this is the right decision from the Robins.

Injuries and some poor decision-making in January have hampered his chances of success but City have not been good enough for a long time.

The fact that they’ve conceded the most shots and had the second-fewest in the Championship this season is a damning illustration of just how poor they have been.

They’d slipped down the table and relegation was beginning to become a concern, it was time for a change to be made and the club have made it.

Last summer, they made a real mess of the new manager hunt. They need to do better this time around.

Jacob Potter

I’m not surprised by this in the slightest.

I was unsure about Holden’s appointment at Bristol City in the first place, so his dismissal didn’t come as much of a surprise to me at all.

Bristol City were woeful in their defeat to Reading, and never looked like troubling the promotion-chasing Royals at Ashton Gate on Tuesday night.

Holden has been slightly unlucky with injuries in recent months, but that isn’t an excuse for their recent slump in performances on the pitch.

If the Robins actually looked like carving out chances during matches, then he might have kept his job for a few more matches, but their poor showings evidently haven’t gone unnoticed by the club’s owners.

It’s definitely the right decision.

Toby Wilding

I think this probably is the right call for Bristol City to make.

The Robins are a club who shown in recent years that they are capable of challenging for the play-offs, and given the squad they have, that should probably be the minimum expectation for the club.

However, that is something they were simply not getting close to doing under Holden, so it probably makes sense for them to go for a change while there is still a chance of them having time to turn things around.

Indeed, it is worth noting that it is not just this one bad run that Bristol City have endured under Holden that has cost him his job, with the club having never really built the momentum required to mount a sustained challenge for the top-six under him, meaning it does seem as though it may have been time for them give someone else the chance to do that.