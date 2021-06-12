This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Sheffield United are yet to receive a formal bid from Arsenal for the service of Sander Berge.

The Sheffield Star report how the Gunners are yet to make a move on their initial interest, with Sheffield United open to bids around the £35m mark.

That’s a significant hike from the £22m the Blades forked out 18 months ago when they brought the 23-year-old in from Genk.

Here, our writers discuss whether or not Arsenal will eventually cough up the £35m Sheffield United want…

Chris Gallagher

No, not a chance at all.

That’s not to say Berge isn’t a good player as he clearly has talent but he has only played 29 Premier League games and he hasn’t always shone in what has been a very tough period for the Blades.

So, to pay £35m, which is still a significant sum, even for a club like Arsenal, would be a ridiculous risk that they don’t need to take, particularly when they’ve been linked with Yves Bissouma and Ruben Neves for a similar price.

If the Blades are to cash in on Berge they will have to lower their demands, but you can understand why they’re trying to hold a strong position for now. And, who knows, a club may panic and stump up the cash.

Either way, though, it seems as though the Norwegian has played his final game for the club.

Ned Holmes

Not this summer, no.

While Berge would be a good signing for Arsenal and help fill a need – particularly with Xhaka seemingly on his way out – I’m not sure they’ll want to dish out £35 million for a player dropping down into the Championship.

Their top priority seems to be landing a new creative midfielder and if they want that to be Martin Ødegaard, I can’t see that being cheap.

I certainly wouldn’t rule out Berge joining the Gunners this summer but I’m not sure they’ll be stumping up the full £35 million if I’m honest.

If they can agree a structured deal and sell a few fringe players then they may change their minds but at the moment, I think that’s too much.

Phil Spencer

I just can’t see this sort of deal happening.

Sander Berge certainly showed his quality during his campaign with Sheffield United but is he a £35million player? I’m not so sure.

Okay, he arrived for £22million and the Blades will be looking to make a tidy profit but I’m not sure that he’s worth it.

Arsenal will be looking to rebuild their squad this summer and central midfield will be a top priority with players like Granit Xhaka, Joe Willock and Matteo Guendouzi all tipped to move on.

However with the club under pressure to cut costs it seems unlikely that they’ll splash such a substantial sum on one player – especially when he has a lot to prove.

In my opinion a deal could be done if it was closer to £20m, but for the fee mentioned I just can’t see it coming off.