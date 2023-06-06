Carlton Palmer doesn’t believe it’s the ‘right time’ for Steven Gerrard to get back into management after he was linked to the top job at Leeds and Leicester.

When will Steven Gerrard come back into management?

The Liverpool legend has enjoyed a mixed managerial career so far. After landing his first head coach at Rangers, Gerrard eventually won the title, stopping a tenth league win in a row for bitter rivals Celtic, which made him a firm favourite at Ibrox.

With Rangers also impressing in Europe, Gerrard was given the opportunity to manage Aston Villa, but his time in the Midlands didn’t go to plan. The former England international was sacked after less than a year in the role, and Villa have gone from strength to strength since his exit.

So, Gerrard’s stock has fallen somewhat, but he is in the frame for the Leeds and Leicester jobs, with both clubs expected to be in the mix for promotion next season.

However, speaking to FLW, ex-Leeds midfielder Palmer explained why he would think twice before offering Gerrard a job.

“Both sets of supporters are not especially keen on the idea. Steven did a magnificent job at Rangers but the Scottish league is not comparable to the Premier League. It's clearly apparent Steven was over reliant on his assistant Michael Beale, who has gone on to do well in his own right as a manager, firstly with QPR and now at Rangers.

“Just because he failed at Aston Villa doesn't mean he shouldn't get another opportunity. Both of these clubs will be looking for an immediate return to the Premier League, and I'm not sure if it's the right time for either of these clubs to appoint Gerrard.”

Leeds and Leicester face huge managerial search

Gerrard left Villa back in October last year, so you would presume that he is ready to get back in the game, and the opportunity to manage either Leeds or Leicester is surely going to appeal. But, you can understand why Palmer is sceptical about this, as there will be huge expectations at those clubs.

Having said that, Gerrard did deliver under huge pressure at Rangers, and he will be eager to prove himself after his struggles at Villa, so you can see why he would be on the radar of these clubs.

Ultimately, they both are gearing up for a huge summer, as there will be plenty of player turnover at Elland Road and the King Power Stadium, but first things first they need to get a new head coach in, and both shortlists are likely to contain similar names.