Middlesbrough's play-off ambitions have taken a serious hit in recent weeks, and while they once looked set to finish in the top six, they are now scrapping away to return to the fight.

Michael Carrick has come under a huge amount of pressure during this time, with performance levels dropping significantly and the Teessiders falling down the Championship table to 11th following a 1-0 defeat to Watford FC at the Riverside Stadium on Saturday.

Boro have now lost five of their last six league matches, although they did manage to beat West Bromwich Albion 2-0 during this run.

Nevertheless, Carrick has been backed by the club's owner, Steve Gibson, to turn the team's season around and get them back into contention for a top six finish. However, according to TBR Football, Steve Cooper is at the top of the list to replace the 43-year-old if his time at Middlesbrough is brought to an end.

Verdict made on potential Cooper, Middlesbrough deal

Consistency has been Boro's downfall this season, and there have been plenty of defensive mistakes that have hindered Carrick's side's progress.

However, with just four points separating the Teessiders from the play-off places, a good run of form will see them return to contention and, therefore, it is not a surprise to see that the manager has been backed for now.

But, with less than a third of the season to play, time is running out and replacing Carrick with Cooper could give the team the bounce that they need to make their way back into the top six.

Football League World has asked Middlesbrough fan pundit Jasper Hudson if he believes the ex-Nottingham Forest and Leicester City manager would be the correct choice to take on the role.

He told FLW: "Michael Carrick’s obviously under a lot of pressure at the minute. The performances haven't been good enough, the results haven't been good enough and he seems to be repeating the same mistakes, same actions, the same team and nothing has changed now for the last handful of games.

It was good that the club came out and said that they're sticking with Carrick as it stops the rumours, but would we be better off with or without Steve Cooper?

"I'm not sure. I think Cooper was exceptional with Nottingham Forest. Obviously, not so much at Leicester City. I don't think our squad particularly sets up for a 3-5-2 formation or having a three at the back with wing-backs."

Jasper continued: "I don't think we've got the depth necessary in terms of centre-backs to play that and also the quality of centre-backs to have a three.

"So, I think all we can do now is back Carrick until the end of the season. I think if results are poor against Bristol City and Stoke City, then I think Carrick could still be sacked. I think the message is more that he won't be sacked for this game.

"But we have to be a bit reactionary because play-offs are still within touching distance, and if we wait too long and go five or six games with Carrick and nothing changes with results, we've run out of time to get into the play-offs."

Middlesbrough will have to react quickly to stay in the play-off fight

If Boro are to change their manager in a bid to get back into the top six, they will have to do so quickly as teams around them are in excellent form and they will create a gap sooner rather than later.

Cooper has an excellent Championship record and he has tasted success in the play-offs with Nottingham Forest in the past.

Steve Cooper Championship record (TransferMarkt) Matches 130 Wins 63 Draws 37 Losses 30 Goals scored 184 Goals conceded 120 Points 226

While his time at Leicester was not successful at all, Middlesbrough are ambitious and they still have a great chance to finish in the top six. But a decision has to be made in the next couple of weeks as a new manager will need some time to instill their ideas into the team.

Carrick has to find a way to turn his side's fortunes around, otherwise Gibson will have to make an extremely tough decision.