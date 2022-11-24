“I’m not sure” – Journalist provides thoughts on Norwich City player situation as Manchester United and Tottenham circle

Like most transfer windows that have gone by in recent seasons, Norwich City defender Max Aarons has been linked with a move away from Carrow Road.

As per a report from 90min.com, Tottenham Hotspur are currently considering a move for the Norwich man as they look to strengthen under Antonio Conte.

The Daily Mail has also credited Manchester United as an interested party, with the Red Devils also looking to bolster their defensive options when the January transfer window opens its doors.

Addressing the situation involving the 22-year-old and the two Premier League giants, Pete O’Rourke told Football League World: “I’m sure those clubs that are looking to bring in a right back in the January transfer window, will have Max Aarons on their lists.

“He’s obviously a very talented player, good Premier League experience as well during his time at Norwich, and I don’t think if the right offer came in that they would stand in his way for a return to the Premier League.

“But again, it will come down to the price tag. I think for Manchester United and Tottenham, it does seem they are looking to bring in a new right back and although Max Aarons will be on the lists of both clubs, I’m not sure he’d be right at the top of those lists right now.”

The verdict

Aarons is a player of Premier League quality and he has been able to display that with Norwich over a couple of seasons.

He is also a versatile option and can perform at a high level both as part of a solid back four and whilst operating as a wing-back in a back five.

As O’Rourke alludes to, Aarons is likely to be the prime candidate for both clubs, however, he is someone who has the ability and potential to step up at the top end of the Premier League.

Of course, it would represent a significant blow for the Canaries if they were to lose a player of Aarons’ quality, but ultimately, they could generate quite a hefty fee.