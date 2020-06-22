‘I’m not sure if it’s wise’ – Middlesbrough targeting move for ex-Sunderland player: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Middlesbrough could be set to make a move for former Sunderland winger Duncan Watmore, according to reputable journalist Alan Nixon.

The 26-year-old was released by Sunderland upon the expiry of his contract last week, marking an end to a seven-year stay at the Stadium of Light.

The winger encountered various injury problems during his time on Wearside, making 22 appearances in 2019/20 and chipping in with two goals in total.

According to Nixon, Sunderland’s North East rivals Middlesbrough are interested in signing Watmore, who is now available to sign on a free transfer.

Here, the FLW team discuss Jonathan Woodgate’s side potentially swooping for Watmore…

George Dagless

He’s a player I’ve always liked but I’m not sure if it’s wise from Boro to be honest.

They’re going to need players that can be relied upon all the time regardless of what division they are in next season and Watmore, for the quality he has, just gets injured too often.

In a different reality he’s a Premier League player at the moment but he’s had no luck with injuries and I just think that the die is cast in that respect with him now.

He could join Boro, break down, and not play for a good while for them and, despite it being on a free, I just think they could look elsewhere.

I’d like to see him still have a good career – he’s got bags of time to – but I’m not sure it’s worth Boro taking a punt looking at their situation at the moment.

Ned Holmes

I like this signing from a Middlesbrough perspective as long as it is cost-effective.

Watmore is a free agent so they won’t have to worry about a transfer fee but the winger was thought to be one of the higher earners at Sunderland, and I’m not sure Boro should be offering a similar deal.

The x-year-old has struggled with injury issues in recent years but he’s shown at the Stadium of Light that when he is available he can be a useful weapon.

Jonathan Woodgate could do with adding more attacking options to his squad, so from that perspective this is a move that makes a lot of sense.

Additionally, it should be easier for him to settle at Boro as he is already based in the North East.

Jacob Potter

I’m not convinced he’d be a regular starter with Middlesbrough.

Watmore has struggled with injuries for a number of years now, and I just can’t see him being worthy of a move to a Championship club when he wasn’t a regular starter with Sunderland in the 2019/20 season.

Middlesbrough definitely need reinforcements heading into next year’s campaign, but I’m just not sure Watmore would be the right signing for the club.

If he had been impressing with Sunderland in the last couple of seasons, then I’d be all for this move, but he just hasn’t done enough with the Black Cats to deserve a move to a Championship club.

if Boro are to be relegated though, then it could be a good signing for Jonathan Woodgate’s side in League One