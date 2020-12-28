This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

West Bromwich Albion are reportedly eyeing Josh Windass as a potential January target.

According to the Daily Record, new Albion boss Sam Allardyce has been told he’ll have to be shrewd in the upcoming transfer window and sees the Owls forward as a potential bargain, believing he could be available for around £400,000.

It is understood that Windass is holding talks with the Baggies, Bournemouth and Watford but would be keen on a Premier League move.

But would he be a good signing for the Hawthorns outfit?

We asked our FLW writers for their thoughts…

George Harbey

I’m not sure if he’s ready just yet.

Windass has endured a couple of steady seasons in the Championship but he’s rarely set the world alight.

He’s a creative attacking player who can score goals and create chances for his teammates, but it’s a big step up in terms of quality.

West Brom need to add a bit of creativity and tenacity in midfield, but I personally believe that there are better options out there.

Have any of these 22 players ever been in West Brom’s academy?

Jake Sanders

Having impressed at both Rangers and Wigan, it does feel like now might just be the time for Windass to make the step up to the Premier League.

With Sheffield Wednesday heading in the wrong direction, Windass’ long-term future wouldn’t appear to be at Hillsborough, and I believe that a move to West Brom would suit both parties.

Whilst there’s every chance that the Baggies could be relegated this season, it’s still a move in the right direction, and one I can definitely see gathering pace once the January window opens in the coming days.

Chris Thorpe

I think this would be a strange addition for West Brom as Windass hasn’t exactly proved himself at EFL level as of yet.

He’d represent a good value signing but realistically speaking he’s not going to set the Premier League alight.

I’m not even sure he’s needed as the Baggies are well stocked up front, which is the role that he has largely played for the Owls this term.

Staying at Hillsborough would be the best for his development right now, however the club are in no position to turn down any money they can get for him – it’s a case of watch this space on this one!