‘I’m not sure he’s needed’ – Preston North End weighing up move for 25-year-old: The verdict

Preston North End are interested in signing Gillingham midfielder Kyle Dempsey, as per Football Insider.

The 25-year-old has scored four goals in 16 league appearances for Steve Evans’ side this season, with Gillingham sitting 13th in League One.

Dempsey arrived at Priestfield from Fleetwood Town in the summer, and he has hit the ground running for the Gills.

According to Football Insider, Nottingham Forest, Luton Town, Barnsley and Preston have been linked with the midfielder.

Preston have already added Ben Whiteman and Jayson Molumby to their midfield this month, and here, we discuss their reported interest in Dempsey…

Toby Wilding

This is an interesting one to consider for Preston.

While Ben Pearson looks to be on his way out of Deepdale and Daniel Johnson’s future remains uncertain, you do still feel as though Preston have plenty of midfield options at their disposal, having brought in Ben Whiteman and Jayson Molumby already this month.

As a result, you do wonder slightly whether this is a position they really need to prioritise now, particularly with Ben Davies in a similar boat to Johnson and Patrick Bauer a long-term injury absentee at centre back, leaving them rather light on options in that particular position.

That being said, Dempsey is still a decent player and could be a useful asset in the Championship – judging by the amount of interest there is in him from this level – meaning he may still be a useful asset for North End to bring in, provided they do not do so at the expense of other business they may yet need to get done.

Jake Sanders

This is a really interesting link.

On one hand, having signed two central midfielders in Jayson Molumby and Ben Whiteman already this month, Dempsey’s opportunities could be limited with a move to Deepdale – especially with those two incomings already having a major impact in the win at Birmingham last night.

However, Dempsey has been outstanding since moving to Gillingham from Fleetwood Town last summer, and is a goalscorer – something Preston are generally lacking from midfield, so I can see the thought behind the interest.

But Alex Neil already has up to nine players that are capable of playing in centrally, so I don’t think that bolstering the midfield department should be a priority – with signing a striker far more important this month for the Scot.

And if Dempsey is going to leave Gillingham less than six month after joining, he’s going to seek a move to a club where he’s more or less a regular first-team football, something that can’t be guaranteed at Preston.

George Harbey

At the minute, this probably doesn’t make too much sense.

North End have already brought in Jayson Molumby and Ben Whiteman this month, as well as tying Alan Browne to a new deal.

Dempsey is a player who is doing well in League One and benefiting from regular game time, and he would only love if he knew he’d play week in, week out.

Of course, with Molumby only in on loan and Ben Pearson likely to leave, Dempsey could add depth for the long run.

Right now, it doesn’t make a great deal of sense. I’m not sure he’s needed.