This article is part of Football League World's 'The Verdict' series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

Following their play-off semi-final defeat last season, Sunderland have been replenishing their options with bright young talents from across the globe.

Jobe Bellingham, Jenson Seelt, Luis Semedo and Nectarios Triantis have all joined the Wearsiders, but it is just as important to tie down their best players as it is to bring in fresh faces.

And one saga that just will not end is Ross Stewart's contract situation.

The Scotland international striker now has less than 12 months to go on his deal at the Stadium of Light and Sunderland are desperate to extend his time with the club, but fresh terms remain unsigned and he is now attracting interest from the bright lights of the Premier League.

Luton Town eyeing up Ross Stewart transfer

According to claims made by The Northern Echo, Premier League newcomers Luton Town have joined the race for Stewart's services.

Along with Stoke City, with ex-Black Cats manager Alex Neil holding a long-standing interest in the Scotsman, the Hatters want to further add to their attack that currently consists of new signing Chiedozie Ogbene along with Elijah Adebayo and Carlton Morris, who scored 28 Championship goals between them last season.

And they have identified Stewart as a potential target to splash their new-found riches on as they continue to look at EFL clubs in regards to transfers, with Ogbene from Rotherham, Barnsley's Mads Anderson and Birmingham City winger Tahith Chong all arriving or are soon to arrive in the latter's case in Bedfordshire.

Would Ross Stewart be a good signing for Luton Town?

Let's take a look at what some of the FLW writers think about a potential switch to Kenilworth Road for Stewart...

Ben Wignall

Make no mistake about it - Luton are building a very good squad for if they return to the Championship at the first time of asking.

Their current business will make sure that they are in a healthy position should they not survive the drop next year, but their hard-working squad could theoretically step up another level to make sure they survive under Rob Edwards.

Luton are never going to go out and splash 10's of millions of pounds on a player, but Stewart will require a significant fee to be spent on his services despite only having one year left on his contract.

He would fall into the same bracket of all of Luton's other attackers though in having no Premier League experience, but with the goalscoring record he's had at Sunderland you'd back the 26-year-old to be able to cope with the step up should he get the service so he would be a good signing.

37 goals in 68 matches in his last two seasons is a superb record, but the thing you'd have to worry about is his injury record since last season, having only played 15 times either side of thigh and achilles issues.

If Stewart can be kept fit though he is easily a £10 million player even with less than 12 months on his contract, but I'm not sure he would accept the move to Luton as Sunderland are a much bigger club and he may feel as though he could do a lot better.

Alfie Burns

Ross Stewart is a top EFL striker and were it not for his injury record in the last 12 months, the likelihood is that he would have widespread Premier League interest.

Looking at Luton's business so far this summer, it's little surprise to see that they are targeting the Sunderland forward. Rob Edwards' side haven't gone for the best-of-the-best in the Championship, but they are targeting a good core of EFL players as they embark on a season in the top-flight.

For me, there's an expectation that Stewart will score goals in the Premier League when he gets the chance to play at that level. He's adapted really well to what the Championship and League One throw up, with his record as a Sunderland player pretty exceptional.

Of course, there are concerns about the lack of Premier League experience he has. He's similar to Cauley Woodrow, Carlton Morris, Elijah Adebayo and Chiedozie Ogbene in that regard, with Luton potentially needing a player that's proven in putting the ball in the back of the net amongst England's elite.

However, Stewart fits the profile of what Luton have tried to do this summer and he wouldn't be the worst recruit in the world for the Hatters.