Highlights Leeds United are currently in fifth position in the Championship and have a good chance of getting promoted to the Premier League.

There are reports that Kalvin Phillips, who currently plays for Manchester City, may be interested in a move back to Leeds if he leaves City.

Pundit Carlton Palmer believes that it is unlikely that Phillips will return to Leeds, as he may not want to play in the Championship and Leeds may not be able to afford his salary.

Leeds United appear to have finally forced the gears into motion for their promotion mission from the Championship this season.

Alongside Leicester City and Southampton, the Whites have been hotly-tipped by the masses to launch an instant Premier League return in the immediate aftermath of their demoralising relegation last time out, and while it’s taken them some time to readjust, they’re now doing exactly that.

Under the tuition of promotion extraordinaire Daniel Farke, they’ve enjoyed a red-hot run of form that has yielded four victories from their last six second-tier outings, thrusting them up to fifth position a quarter of the way through the season.

There’s still plenty of work to be done if they want to snatch their Premier League status back come May, though, and they’ve been handed an unprecedented boost in the form of a revelation pertaining to Kalvin Phillips.

The Leeds fan favourite joined Manchester City for £45m but has found sufficient game-time a real premium at the Etihad Stadium, routinely failing to impress Pep Guardiola.

Given the wealth of world-class options that the Spaniard has at his disposal, it’s no wonder that Phillips has been lined up for a potential exit in the near future - although it is an undoubted surprise that Leeds are reportedly in the frame.

This is from The Telegraph’s Luke Edwards, who recently claimed on BBC’s Football Gossip Daily show that the midfielder would favour a move to Leeds if he leaves the treble-winners.

It would be unbelievably ambitious, though, and pundit Carlton Palmer sits on the other side of the fence regarding the possibility of Phillips returning to where it all started.

What has Carlton Palmer said about Leeds United potentially resigning Kalvin Phillips from Manchester City?

There’s some obvious drawbacks to the likelihood of this deal, and Palmer addressed the stumbling blocks at play when offering his admission on the matter exclusively to Football League World.

He explained: “Kalvin Phillips has been linked with a nostalgic move back to Leeds United.

“I very much doubt this will happen, I’m not sure Kalvin would want to play in the Championship and Leeds would not be able to afford his salary in any event.

“I do believe Kalvin needs to move from Man City, I questioned the sense of the move at the time.

“15 games in two seasons and miraculously still retains his England spot, I understand the financials of the move but as a professional footballer it’s about playing football.

“There are two years wasted in my opinion, of which he won’t get back.

“I just only hope he doesn’t waste any more time sitting on the bench at City.”

Do Leeds United really have any chance of resigning Kalvin Phillips from Manchester City?

Even the most optimistic Leeds supporters will likely see reason in Palmer’s perspective here, as there’s just too many reasons why a player of Phillips’ pedigree wouldn’t be willing to drop down to the Championship.

Weekly wages: Leeds United's top-10 highest earners (Ranked)

There’ll be clubs either domestically or continentally that are at least comfortable in the top-flight, and some may even be able to offer European football.

While he has a clear affection towards the club, there are factors that can’t be ignored at the top of the game and he needs to consider what’s truly best for his career.

Of course, that does mean leaving his current club in the near future, but it’s really difficult to imagine that, for now at least, Elland Road will be his next destination.

A move to Leeds if they’re promoted back to the Premier League wouldn’t necessarily be beyond the realm of possibility, but Phillips can’t afford to wait around at such a crucial career juncture and should be eyeing up the exit door as soon as possible.