Carlton Palmer has warned Luton Town to not pursue their reported interest in Chuba Akpom.

It has been exclusively revealed by Football League World that the Hatters are considering a move for the Middlesbrough forward ahead of their debut campaign in the Premier League.

Rob Edwards’ side are making their top flight return after over 30 years in the lower divisions, so will be looking to make a big splash in the transfer market in order to maintain competitiveness.

Should Luton Town pursue a move for Chuba Akpom?

However, Palmer has issued a warning that a move for Akpom may not prove as fruitful as they may hope.

The former midfielder has praised the player’s performances for the season just gone, in particular highlighting the impressive goal tally he earned in Michael Carrick’s side.

However, the 57-year-old has pinpointed his lack of goals in previous campaigns as a warning sign that he may not be ready for life in the Premier League.

He believes that Boro should cash-in on the forward if a good offer arrives in the transfer window, especially given he has just one year remaining on his current deal.

"Luton Town are the latest club to show interest in Middlesbrough centre forward Chuba Akpom,” Palmer told Football League World.

"Chuba has one year left on his contract.

"He’s also 27-years of age and so any decent offer you’d think Middlesbrough will sell.

"Luton will have to shop carefully, but this season in the Championship Chuba scored 28 goals. Phenomenal achievement.

"His previous best tally in the Championship was five.

"He’s not been prolific in the Championship in several seasons in the past.

"Middlesbrough will cash-in, I’m 100 per cent sure of that after his season.

"But I’m not sure if he will be able to reproduce this in the Championship again next season, let alone in the Premier League.

"So I think Luton have to be very, very careful."

Should Middlesbrough cash-in on Chuba Akpom?

Akpom enjoyed a spectacular season having been brought back into the fold at the start of the campaign.

He was the second tier’s top scorer with an impressive haul of 28 goals to his name, which was a career-defining level of performance.

If he could maintain that consistency next season then he could prove a good Luton signing, but Palmer’s warning could be worth heeding as there are no guarantees he will perform as well in the next year.

A £15 million fee has been touted in recent reports, which could be enough to tempt Boro into a sale.