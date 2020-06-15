‘I’m not sure about this one’ – Will Leeds United convert interest in 29-year-old into a transfer? The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Daniel Ayala continues to be linked with a move to Leeds United, with Football Insider’s latest report confirming they are in talks over a deal for the 29-year-old.

Leeds do remain a way off signing Ayala, however, with this feeling like a transfer saga that may drag on and never conclude.

Ayala will be a free agent in the summer, but it remains to be seen what materialises ahead of 2020/21.

Here, our team of writers assess whether we can ever see the deal happening…

Alfie Burns

In the scenario where Gaetano Berardi departs Leeds this summer, I can see them really pushing for someone like Ayala to come in and be that experienced deputy, but even then I feel that Marcelo Bielsa would rather retain Berardi.

The concern I’d have with Ayala coming in under Bielsa would be how he would adapt to Leeds’ passing. They use the ball so well in such a unique way, particularly Liam Cooper and Ben White, but even Berardi, who is more useful on the ball than a lot of people give him credit for.

Ayala is a good player and he’s got some great attributes, but, for me, they aren’t the attributes that Bielsa looks for in a player.

For what it is worth, Ayala might be better off sticking with Middlesbrough and thrashing out a contract extension at the Riverside Stadium. He’s valued there and would be extremely useful to Jonathan Woodgate.

Sam Rourke

It certainly wouldn’t surprise me.

Ayala would be a decent signing on a free transfer for Leeds United, though I do question whether it would be wise if they do secure promotion.

In my opinion, Ayala has all the attributes to succeed in the Championship – impressive in the air, strong in the tackle, combined with an impressive passing skillset, you can see why Bielsa is a fan in that respect.

My only concern with Ayala is that he’s never really stood out in the top-flight of English football and I worry about his pace and technical ability – especially considering the high-octane football that Bielsa likes to deploy at Leeds.

Ayala would only be a squad player at Elland Road in my eyes, not a guaranteed starter but to get someone with that much experience on a free transfer does make sense.

Quiz: How old are each of these 14 current Leeds United players?

1 of 14 Illan Meslier. 19 20 21 22

Ned Holmes

I’m not sure about this one, if I’m totally honest.

Leeds definitely need to look to bolster their options at centre-back this summer, with Ben White’s future up in the air.

I’m not convinced that Ayala is the answer and I don’t think the Whites or Bielsa will be either.

Yes, he’s an experienced head and has shown his quality in the Championship but they’ve got to be planning for the Premier League, surely?

I’m not sure the Boro defender is the right option if they do go up and if they’re looking for a back up, I don’t see him as a huge improvement over Gaetano Berardi who knows the system and the club.

I don’t think we’ll see him make the switch to Elland Road this summer.