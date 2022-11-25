“I’m not sure about this one” – Southampton eyeing move for Coventry City star: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Coventry City are set to offer a lucrative new contract offer for Viktor Gyokeres amid speculation surrounding his future.

It has been exclusively revealed by Football League World that the Sky Blues are aiming to fend off interest from the likes of Southampton in order to keep the forward.

Here we ask our FLW writers their verdict regarding whether the Swede would be a good addition to Nathan Jones’ side…

Simmey Hannifin-Donaldson

I think it’s hard to say at this stage.

It remains to be seen what system Nathan Jones deploys at the club, so it’s hard to judge whether Gyokeres would be suitable.

What you would say is he would definitely face stiff competition for regular football given that Che Adams and Adam Armstrong are already at Southampton.

Both of these were equally if not more prolific in the second tier and so Gyokeres would certainly have to go and prove himself before seeing regular minutes.

As such, because of that, I’m not sure about this one for the City forward.

Intead, he may be better served waiting for a club that he can step up and go and be the main man for.

Alfie Burns

Southampton’s position in the Premier League is so precarious and Nathan Jones is going to have to make use of the January transfer window to keep them in the division.

The route to survival is scoring your way to safety and it’s quite clear that Southampton need reinforcements.

Looking at Gyokeres, he could be very good.

14 quiz questions about historic Coventry City moments – Can you score 14/14?

1 of 14 Who did Coventry defeat in the 1987 FA Cup final? Arsenal Chelsea Tottenham West Ham

The goals he’s scored in the Championship over the last 12-18 months have come at an excellent rate, with 26 in 64 appearances for a club that aren’t one of the division’s powerhouses. The range of goals is also impressive, with all kinds of finishes.

The 24-year old looks like he’s got enough variety to play in the Premier League and it’ll be interesting to see whether Southampton bank on him becoming the man to help them survive.

It’ll cost, but it he could be very good on the evidence of what we’ve seen at Coventry.

Declan Harte

Gyokeres has been a standout performer in the Championship over the last 18 months or so.

He has bagged 26 goals and five assists from his last 64 league appearances, which is an impressive tally for a Coventry City striker.

Meanwhile, Southampton have struggled for goals this season, scoring the fifth lowest amount in the top flight so far this season.

A lack of reliable finishers has cost the Saints on numerous occasions, so bringing someone like Gyokeres into the fold could improve their chances of maintaining their status in the Premier League.