“I’m not sure about this one” – Man United lining up surprising Championship transfer move: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Manchester United are eyeing a surprise move for Norwich City goalkeeper Tim Krul.

That is according to The Sun, who report that the club are now considering the Dutchman to fill the number two vacancy at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils tried to sign Watford goalkeeper Daniel Bachmann earlier in the window and have been frustrated so far in their attempts to sign Swiss keeper Yan Sommer from Borussia Monchengladbach.

With the above in mind, here, some of our FLW writers offer their verdict on the Krul to Man United links.

Simmey Hannifin-Donaldson

I’m not sure about this one. I can’t help but feel Manchester United should be setting their sights higher, to be honest.

I know it is only for the number two role, but there have to be better quality options out there that are also better in the long term, too.

David de Gea has had a shaky start to the season so you want someone that can really come in and challenge him, Tim Krul isn’t that.

Likewise, if de Gea picks up an injury, do Manchester United really want to have to rely on Tim Krul to fill the void?

Perhaps if this was for the third-choice vacancy I’d be more for it, but the Dutchman, whilst he has had a good career, at this point, represents, at best, only a semi-decent option for a huge club like Manchester United.

One true or false question about every current Norwich City player – Can you score full marks?

1 of 29 Angus Gunn is American True False

Billy Mulley

I am not really for this one.

Tim Krul has proven to be a decent enough shot-stopper in England’s top-flight over the years but I am not convinced that he would meet the demands at Manchester United if David De Gea was to face time on the sidelines.

He can play out from the back, but when you apply that in the context of the Premier League, with the pace and energy now put into pressing, I am not sure he would meet the demands placed by new Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag.

If it was me, I would be casting my eyes elsewhere as there are certainly lots more targets out there that Manchester United should look at before considering Krul an option.

Ned Holmes

It’s a tough one.

As a backup goalkeeper, Tim Krul is little more than a stopgap option and you’d question whether he’s any better than Tom Heaton.

That said, it seems they need bodies through the door and the Dutchman has proven himself reliable in the top flight.

Losing the 34-year-old this close to the end of the window would not be ideal so you’d imagine that Norwich would demand a decent fee, which they could invest in Krul’s long-term replacement.

I’m not sure that helps Dean Smith out particularly but there could be interest from club chiefs.