“I’m not sure about this one” – Aston Villa plotting QPR transfer move: The verdict

Queens Park Rangers star Ilias Chair is the subject of Premier League transfer interest.

That is according to Football Insider, who yesterday reported that Aston Villa are ‘plotting a move’ for the 24-year-old.

Their report states that Villa have regularly sent scouts to check in on Chair this season.

The Moroccan international has three goals and six assists in 16 Championship appearances so far this campaign.

With all of the above in mind, below, three of our FLW writers have offered their verdict on the links.

Ben Wignall

I’m not entirely sure that Villa are in need of Chair. The Moroccan is a diminutive attacking midfielder and Villa already have two of those in Emi Buendia and Coutinho – so what is the need for a third? I really doubt that Chair would get much game-time at all at Villa Park, regardless of what manager ends up in the hot-seat to replace Steven Gerrard, and there are better fits for the 24-year-old in the top flight. Like they did with Ebere Eze, QPR will likely command a high eight-figure fee – circa £15 million or more – for Chair’s services as well, are Villa going to pay that for someone who will essentially be a back-up player? I really can’t see it.

Chris Gallagher

I’m not sure about this one.

There’s no denying that Ilias Chair is a fantastic player and I certainly think he is ready to make the step up. However, Villa have Emi Buendia and Phillipe Coutinho at the club and whilst Chair has his own qualities, he is a similar type of player.

So, if Villa are in the market for another attacking option, they should be targeting a different sort in the final third.

As for QPR, with Chair having a contract until the summer of 2025 they are not in a difficult position, so they should rightly hold out for £15m+ before they consider cashing in.

However, selling in January would make no sense, so you would need a truly ridiculous offer in the New Year as the R’s will hope Chair can fulfil his Premier League dream with the club.

Simmey Hannifin-Donaldson

You can definitely see why Aston Villa would be interested in a player like Ilias Chair.

The 24-year-old has performed consistently well at Championship level in recent years and after a really strong start to the season, is potentially looking like a player ready to test himself at a higher level.

However, I’m not sure Villa is the right place for him to do that.

Coutinho and Buendia seem like a similar profile of player to me, or at the very least players that will take up similar areas, so if they remain, you struggle to see Chair getting enough game time at Villa Park.

Indeed, I think the 24-year-old is best off at QPR for now, unless a move to a club where regular minutes in the top flight are on the cards arises.