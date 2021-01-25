‘I’m not so sure’ – Sheffield Wednesday close in on transfer: Is he a guaranteed starter? The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Sheffield Wednesday appear to be close to re-signing Sam Hutchinson on a free transfer with a medical taking place, as per Sky Sports’ Lyall Thomas.

The 31-year-old midfielder was released from his contract at Hillsborough last summer after six years at the club, but it now seems he’s set to re-join the Owls as they club look to avoid relegation to League One this season.

So, with the deal for Hutchinson firmly on the horizon, would you regard him as a guaranteed starter in that Wednesday XI right now?

The team here at FLW debate and discuss…..

George Harbey

I’m never usually a fan of players returning to their former clubs, but I’m a fan of this potential move.

Hutchinson was a fantastic servant for the Owls during his time at Wednesday, and he always gave his all regardless of the level of his performances.

We saw him play at both centre-half and in midfield for the Owls over various stages, and for me, his versatility could be key with so many fixtures still to play this season.

He was unlucky to find himself out of favour under Garry Monk, but many have forgot how good of a player he was for Wednesday, and on a free transfer, it would be a superb bit fo business.

Whether he’d be a regular starter or not, I’m not so sure. It’s a team game, and they have plenty of depth in midfield, so he will have to work hard to get into the side.

Ben Wignall

Whilst I understand that Hutchinson is a fan favourite at Hillsborough, I’m not sure he’s necessarily guaranteed to slot straight into the starting 11.

Caretaker boss Neil Thompson is currently opting for Barry Bannan in the engine room alongside Joey Pelupessy, and with Liam Shaw slotting in at the back there’s not a lot of depth, which is where Hutchinson can come into play.

As long as the Owls are getting good results then they should stick with a similar team, and with Hutchinson not exactly match-fit at the moment as his last match was a couple of months ago then it wouldn’t be wise to just throw him in there.

He’s definitely the man to have on your side in a relegation battle though, and it’s a smart move to try and bring him back to Wednesday.

Ned Holmes

Not for me.

He’s a wily operator, a hardworker, someone that is passionate about the club, and an experienced head – all characteristics that I think make him a good addition to the squad.

But as far as Wednesday’s starting midfield goes, he shouldn’t be taking the place of Bannan or Luongo if they’re fit.

He’s not a guaranteed starter but he should be a useful option and perhaps could take the place of Pelupessy while Luongo is still sidelined.

I like this as a short-term deal but I think it is only a stopgap.