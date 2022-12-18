“I’m not saying we were bad..” – Paul Warne provides honest assessment of Derby County’s win over Forest Green Rovers

Derby County beat Forest Green Rovers 4-0 at Pride Park on Saturday, moving themselves into the playoffs before Christmas.

It was a dominant performance from the Rams as they dictated the game from the first minute with David McGoldrick grabbing a hat-trick in the process.

Forest Green were opened up again in the 21st minute by a four-man move down the left which McGoldrick finished off.

McGoldrick added Derby’s third in 69th minute when swivelled and hit a left footed shot into the top corner before grabbing his hattrick goal three minutes from time.

It was an assured performance that would have left many full of Christmas cheer, except manager Warne who wanted more from his players.

When asked if he was happy about the performance, Warne told BBC Radio Derby: “No not really. I’m not saying we were bad, I just didn’t think we were as good as we could be.

“The second half subs had a massive impact, the back line were asked to pull us out of it first half.”

The win moved Derby into the playoffs ahead of a busy festive schedule, starting next week when they take on fellow playoff chasers Bolton Wanderers.

The Verdict

It was an impressive win that had flat moments throughout the game. Jason Knight’s introduction changed the mentality on the pitch with his energy and tenacity driving the Rams up the pitch.

He was pivotal in the third goal, as he collected the ball and drove into space before feeding into McGoldrick who scored.

If they can take more of those elements into games they will dominate games and start turning those draws into wins. They’ve become a difficult side to breakdown but controlling games has been a problem since Warne took over.

Setting these high standards will no doubt improve that mentality.