‘I’m not quite sure he’s in the same league’ – Leeds United eye move for Man United player: The perfect White replacement? The verdict

Leeds United are reportedly eyeing a move for Manchester United defender Axel Tuanzebe, according to The Sun (26th July, page 63).

The Whites will be preparing for life back in the Premier League, after Marcelo Bielsa’s side won the Championship title in convincing style.

It seems highly unlikely that Ben White will be a Leeds player next season though, with Brighton and Hove Albion seeing him as a key member of their squad in the future.

So, it means that Leeds are turning their attentions to alternatives ahead of the 2020/21 season, with Tuanzebe being one of those players targeted.

Tuanzebe made ten senior appearances for Manchester United, and you would imagine that he’ll be keen to find regular game time at the earliest of opportunities.

But would Tuanzebe be a good signing for Leeds and is he a good enough replacement for Ben White next term?

Alfie Burns

I’m not quite sure he’s in the same league as Ben White, but Leeds have got some task on their hands getting a replacement of that ilk.

Tuanzebe is a good option to have around and, in truth, I think he’d be a shrewd addition for Leeds to be making this summer.

He’s shown during his time in senior football that he’s got plenty of quality and he’s versatile too, which is always a plus coming into a Marcelo Bielsa squad.

In my opinion, Leeds will need a ‘starter’ to replace White, but Tuanzebe would be a sound addition to the wider squad.

George Harbey

Tuanzebe is a very decent, up and coming player, make no bones about it.

He captained Man United in the Carabao Cup this season and looked really impressive – he’s strong, dominant and good with the ball at his feet, which would make him a solid option for Bielsa’s side.

Ben White, though, is a class above and he will go right to the top, and I think he will leave a massive hole in the middle of the defence which will be hard to replace in my opinion.

I think they should look for someone with more Premier League experience, though, and a ball-playing defender who possesses similar abilities to White, as I don’t believe Tuanzebe is that man.

George Dagless

No.

He’s a good defender but I think when we’re talking about him being better than White that is probably not the case.

White is a defender who could have a massive future in the game, there’s no shame in Tuanzebe not being as good.

He’s a decent defender and might be worth a look for Leeds, but they should be trying to get White at all costs.