Highlights Swansea City sacked manager Michael Duff after less than six months in charge, which is not surprising given their poor league performance.

Duff's style of play did not align with the expectations of Swansea fans, leading to discontent and eventually his dismissal.

Swansea now face the challenge of finding a permanent replacement and turning around their disappointing season.

ELF pundit Carlton Palmer is not surprised that Swansea City have decided to part ways with Michael Duff.

The Swans announced on Monday evening that they had decided to sack Duff after less than six months in charge of the club.

This was the 45-year-old’s first managerial role in the Championship, after successful stints at Cheltenham Town and Barnsley.

However, his spell in Swansea won’t be remembered as fondly, as he won just five of the 19 league games that he took charge of. While his spell in charge started with a seven-game winless run, a derby defeat to Cardiff City was also included.

The Swans now head into their next league game without a manager, as the process has begun to find Duff’s permanent replacement.

What are Carlton Palmer’s thoughts on Swansea City sacking Michael Duff?

Palmer shared his thoughts on Swansea deciding to part ways with Duff, after less than six months in charge of the club, and discussed how it would impact his next job.

He told FLW: “Swansea have sacked Michael Duff, their manager, after less than six months in charge.

“I'm not surprised at this dismissal with Swansea sitting in 18th place in the Championship on 21 points, only a few places above the relegation zone.

“The Swansea supporters turned against Michael and when this happens the writings on the wall. I'm a big fan of Michael, and it was an opportunity he had to take, but sometimes as a manager things don't turn out the way you expected it to.

“One win in eight games, six points from a possible 24, you're always going to be in trouble as a manager. I think Duff’s style of play and the way Swansea fans like to see their team play; they were not aligned.

“So, I'm not surprised at this decision at all, Michael will learn from this period, and it will be in his mind when he considers his next job, the identity of the football club and the supporters.”

Where are Swansea City in the Championship table?

It’s been a very frustrating campaign for Swansea so far, as they have won just five of the 19 league games they have played.

That has resulted in the Welsh side spending the majority of this campaign in the bottom half of the table.

As Palmer pinpoints, Swansea have won just one of their last eight games, and that has seen the gap to the relegation zone close to just five points.

Duff has left the Swans sitting in 18th place on 21 points, with their last victory coming against Blackburn Rovers at the end of October.

Swansea are next back in action on Saturday as they travel to Yorkshire to face another managerless side, Rotherham United.

Were Swansea City right to sack Michael Duff?

Any manager who doesn’t stay in the role for longer than six months will feel they deserve more time, so Duff will be no different.

However, with them hardly winning any football games this season, it doesn’t come as a surprise that Swansea have decided to move on from Duff.

But you have to wonder why the club decided to appoint Duff in the first place, as he had earned his managerial reputation by playing a certain way, while at Swansea it is all about getting the ball on the floor and dictating games of football.

So, overall, it seems like a silly decision to appoint Duff in the first place, but Swansea will have made this decision hoping they can bring someone in and move away from the trouble they find themselves in.