‘I’m not particularly sure he’s needed’ – Reading FC in race to sign Charlton Athletic ace: The verdict

A plethora of EFL sides are chasing Charlton Athletic man Chuks Aneke this summer with the forward out of contract in the next few weeks.

He’s been offered a new deal by Charlton but whether that is enough to see him stay remains to be seen.

Indeed, Teamtalk reports that several Championship sides are looking at him at the moment with one of those being Reading.

Would he be a good signing for the Royals? Some of our team at FLW discuss…

Phil Spencer

This could be a really shrewd addition for Reading.

The Royals will be looking for further attacking reinforcements this summer, but with funds likely to be limited it means that they will no doubt be looking at potential bargains.

Chuks Aneke could be the man to step in.

After scoring 16 goals in League One there’s no doubting his ability to find the back of the net, but given his injury record there is a need to be cautious.

However, with the player available on a free transfer I think that this is a risk worth taking in order to add a crucial extra dimension to the club’s attacking threat.

George Harbey

At the moment, I’m not particularly sure he’s needed.

Aneke is a top player who I’ve rated for a while. He was a real handful at MK Dons and proved that he is more than just a striker.

He is physically strong, holds up the play really well and links up play too. His goal record is absolutely excellent, too, and he’s been tremendous in League One this season just gone.

If Lucas Joao or Yakou Meite leave Reading this summer, then he could be a perfect replacement as he is tall, quick and powerful, and can play through the middle or behind the striker.

But at the moment, Reading shouldn’t just sign him for the sake of it.

Sam Rourke

A lot here will depend on the situation with Lucas Joao and Yakou Meite, with both players likely to attract interest this summer.

Aneke on a free could be a solid addition to add some depth to the club’s attacking department but he doesn’t strike me as a player who is immediately going to force his way into Paunovic’s XI.

He’s a strong, powerful player who has a relatively decent goalscoring record at League One level, so it’s a free transfer that could be low risk yet reap rewards.

However, my overriding feeling here is that if the Royals want to be launching a genuine push for promotion next season then they need to be targeting players with a better calibre, and proven pedigree at this level.

Granted, you do have to take a look at the impact Josh Laurent has had at the Royals when he arrived on a free transfer from League One side Shrewsbury so it can sometimes work.