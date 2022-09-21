“I’m not overly impressed” – Preston North End fan pundit casts verdict on boss Ryan Lowe

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk‘ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Preston North End have had a really underwhelming start to their Championship campaign.

Although after ten matches their league position of 15th is fine, it is the performances on the pitch that are the concern.

The club have scored just three goals in those matches, whilst admittedly also only conceding four.

In recent weeks, with defeats to Birmingham City and Sheffield United, the mood has worsened further.

With that in mind, we asked FLW’s PNE fan pundit Sam Weeden if he was happy with the job Ryan Lowe was currently doing at the club.

“Regarding Ryan Lowe, I’m not overly impressed,” Sam explained to FLW.

“One thing I will give him is he did an absolutely fantastic job when he first came in of reuniting the fan base because there was a lot of disparity really between the ownership and the entire football club and the fan base during the end of Alex Neil’s reign and the start of Frankie McAvoy’s reign and I think with fans returning to stadiums it was vital he got the fans back on side and he certainly did that.

“It did bring an element of excitement to Deepdale but my issue with Ryan Lowe is he does talk a good talk, but I don’t think he can necessarily walk a good walk.”

Sam went on: “We’ve struggled really. He talks a lot about having an attacking brand, but when you see this season we’ve scored three goals in ten games, we’ve scored more than one goal in a game very rarely in his tenure – I think only three of our times, if that, in the league and we’ve scored less goals than we’ve had games under him.”

“That proves to me it’s not just a problem of this season, it’s a problem of last season, too. So you have to wonder. He’s very very stubborn behind the formation he plays and even though I think we are geared up to play a three or a five at the back as such, there are certain elements that need to change in the tactics.

“We aren’t creating that many clear cut chances, we’re becoming quite a dull team to watch – the goals reflect that.

“So I think my issue with Ryan Lowe, despite having been shafted by the board as such, despite having been hung out to dry really with a lack recruitment to what he was essentially promised – we all know that he’s a not been backed and the clubs have been quite negligent – I think a lot could be done on his behalf to make us a more free-flowing, entertaining team and scoring a lot more goals.

“At the end of the day, that’s down to the manager.”

The Verdict

You can certainly see what our fan pundit is saying here.

Preston drew too many games last season due to their lack of goalscoring, and it’s been somewhat of a similar situation yet again this campaign.

That being despite a new season bringing about the opportunity to really kick on.

Our fan pundit does offer mitigating factors though, namely the club’s recruitment, so I don’t think Lowe can be 100% blamed.

However, he is the manager and at the end of the day, if results and performances aren’t up to scratch, he is unfortunately the one that will come under pressure.