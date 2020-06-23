‘I’m not overly convinced’ – Sheffield Wednesday facing important player decision: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Sheffield Wednesday will be hoping they can finish this year’s campaign strongly under the management of Garry Monk after a disappointing second-half of the season to date.

One player that has struggled to hit the heights for the Owls since arriving in the January transfer window is Alessio Da Cruz, who has made eight appearances, without scoring a goal for Wednesday whilst on loan from Italian side Parma.

Speaking in a Q&A for Yorkshire Live, journalist Dom Howson refused to rule out a permanent move for Da Cruz being made by Sheffield Wednesday in the summer transfer window.

“I wouldn’t rule it out.

“He has been a bit erratic since joining Wednesday. We have seen glimpses of his pace and ability with the ball but he has struggled for consistency. He has not nailed down a place in the starting XI.

“We need to see more from him in the last eight matches.”

But should the Owls be considering making a permanent offer for Da Cruz at the end of this year’s campaign?

We discuss….

George Harbey:

If they can negotiate a decent fee for him, then I don’t see why not to be honest.

Da Cruz has been a bit hit and miss since joining Wednesday in January, but on the whole, he has adapted to life in the Championship quite well and has been quite a dangerous looking player for the Owls.

You would expect Garry Monk to strengthen and reshuffle his squad this summer, and wingers are important to his style of his play.

He likes his wide players to play out wide, get to the byline and deliver crosses into dangerous areas, so if Da Cruz can keep on improving, then he could be a shrewd capture for the Owls.

He’s still young, and with more game time under his belt, Wednesday could reap the benefits.

Alfie Burns:

There are so many big decisions facing Wednesday and Garry Monk this summer, which means that their approach is going to have to be on the money and they can’t afford to not chase the right characters.

Da Cruz hasn’t really impressed me since arriving at Hillsborough, and I’m not overly convinced he’s a player that Monk would want to push part of his summer budget on.

There are other pressing concerns at Hillsborough, like the future of Steven Fletcher and Morgan Fox, with that pair’s future surely a lot more important than turning Da Cruz’s loan move into a permanent one.

To me, he isn’t the type of player to get Wednesday where they want to be.

George Dagless:

These next few games will decide that.

They’ve seen a bit of promising stuff from him at the weekend but it remains to be seen whether he can produce that over and over again or whether it was a flash in the pan.

He’s a good, technical player and Owls signed him with a view to him being a tricky signing for them but we’ve not really seen much of that so far.

However, the signs seem to be that he’s going to be getting more of a chance in the near future and if he can show what he can do he can still win a contract for himself.

I don’t think we can really pass to much judgement until we’ve seen what happens in the coming weeks.