Whilst three teams pulled away from the rest in League One last year for a hotly-contested automatic promotion battle, the picture for the upcoming 2023-24 campaign looks a bit more open.

Both Ipswich Town and Sheffield Wednesday were expected to be on the periphary of the top two and both ended up going up - the latter through the play-offs - with Plymouth Argyle joining them.

That still leaves some big hitters in the third tier of English football though, with Derby County, Peterborough United, Barnsley, Bolton Wanderers and Portsmouth among the teams who will be vying for a return to the Championship.

League One often sees some big-scoring sides and that means some high-scoring individuals who try to lead their team to glory, and the 2023-24 season is set to be no different with some strikers that have scored a lot of goals at third tier level in the past 12 months or prior to that.

Who are the favourites to win the League One Golden Boot in 2023-24?

There does not appear to be any odds yet when it comes to who may be the leading marksman this coming season in League One, but the top scorers from last year who remain in the division will surely be up there.

Jonson Clarke-Harris is a prolific scorer at League One level for Peterborough, whilst Alfie May will surely fancy his chances after swapping Cheltenham Town for a side in Charlton Athletic who you'd imagine will give him more service.

May fired in 20 times for the Robins last season, the same as Portsmouth's Colby Bishop who will be heading John Mousinho's attack at Portman Road.

Dion Charles, Sam Nombe and Aaron Collins of Bolton Wanderers, Exeter City and Bristol Rovers all have live chances as well, and of the teams coming down from the Championship there will be eyes on Blackpool's Shayne Lavery and perhaps a resurgence for Wigan Athletic's Charlie Wyke, who in the 2020-21 season scored 25 times for Sunderland.

Who does Carlton Palmer think will win the League One Golden Boot?

There are several names that will be in the running to be the third tier's top scorer for the 2023-24 season, but ex-England international Carlton Palmer believes that Jonson Clarke-Harris will come out on top.

Last season, Clarke-Harris finished joint top of the standings in the regular season with Conor Chaplin on 26 goals, but his strike in the play-off semi-final first leg against Sheffield Wednesday put him ahead overall, whilst also having a better goal per 90 minutes average with 0.58 compared to Chaplin's 0.70.

Whilst he's on the transfer list at Posh this summer due to the fact he's in the final 12 months of his contract at the Weston Homes Stadium, it wouldn't be much of a surprise to see Clarke-Harris stay at the club and fire Darren Ferguson's side to promotion.

"I'm not looking any further in League One for the Golden Boot than Jonson Clarke-Harris," Palmer told Football League World.

"I think he's odds-on favourite to win it for League One and Peterborough will be knocking on the door for automatic promotion."