Ian Holloway has suggested that Swindon Town’s poor form could be due to their training ground being haunted.

The 61-year-old took charge of the League Two side in October, and has so far overseen four games as manager.

The Robins have won two wins from those four games, but neither of them came in their league campaign.

Swindon are winless in their last five in the fourth division, with the team finding themselves in the mix of a relegation battle.

The club’s position within the Football League is under threat, with Holloway looking to steer his side clear of the bottom two.

Holloway claims Swindon Town training ground is haunted

Holloway has claimed that he is going to exorcise the area surrounding the training ground due to being told by people that it is haunted.

He is hoping that a move like this could help turn around the team’s difficult run of form.

"I'm absolutely devastated so I'm going to try and cleanse the training ground area because people are telling me it's haunted," said Holloway, via the BBC.

"There's a graveyard somewhere near.

“Honestly, I'm not joking.

"I think our training ground is very close to an ancient burial site so I'm going to get my wife to come up and say sorry to all these people and hopefully we'll have a bit more luck.

"I don't want to do what [Barry Fry] did, I think he had to urinate on the corners of his pitch but I'm going to get my wife to come up with her sage.

"I've done the Glastonbury stuff and the hail and welcome - great if you believe it. Do I? Really I'm not sure but I'm going to get it just to help because there's some strange things happening."

Swindon Town league position

League Two standings 2024-25 (As of November 18th) Team P GD Pts 19 Tranmere Rovers 14 -7 17 20 Bromley 15 -2 16 21 Colchester United 15 -4 14 22 Swindon Town 16 -7 13 23 Carlisle United 16 -15 12 24 Morecambe 16 -13 10

Swindon are currently 22nd in the table after 16 games played, just one point clear of the relegation zone.

Holloway will be hoping to steer the team clear of Carlisle United in the coming weeks, and bring the team further up the standings.

He has returned to football management after an almost four-year break from the game, with his most recent role prior to Swindon being a stint with Grimsby Town.

The veteran coach departed Grimsby in December 2020, having lasted just 12 months in the role.

Next up for the League Two side is a home clash against 24th place Morecambe on 23 November.

Holloway’s personality already shining through at Swindon

Holloway has always been a fun character, and we’re now seeing that he hasn’t lost a step in that respect over the last four years.

Anything that can help turn around the team’s form might be worth trying at this point given how poorly this season has been for the Robins.

The home clash with Morecambe this weekend is a great chance to see how effective this move will be, as Swindon should be targeting all three points here.

A victory could have a huge impact on the team, and could kick-start their campaign under Holloway.