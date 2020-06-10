‘I’m not hugely convinced’ – Ipswich Town’s stance on Paul Lambert revealed: The verdict

Another season in League One awaits Ipswich Town, with the Tractor Boys’ campaign being brought to an end on Tuesday afternoon.

League One clubs decided that the season should be curtailed in a vote on Tuesday, meaning that Coventry City and Rotherham United have both been promoted to the Championship via the top-two.

Due to points-per-game, this means that the play-offs will be contested between Oxford United, Portsmouth, Wycombe Wanderers and Fleetwood Town, with Ipswich missing out.

It marks an end to what has been a hugely frustrating campaign for the Tractor Boys, whose season has culminated in a 11th-place finish.

Paul Lambert’s side started the season off magnificent fashion, going unbeaten until the end of October and winning eight of their opening 11 league games.

But over the course of the season, Town dropped off, and before the season was brought to an end, they had lost seven of their last nine games in League One.

As per the East Anglian Daily Times, though, it looks as if Ipswich are set to stick with Lambert heading into next season, and the club aren’t set to get rid of him.

Here, the FLW team discuss whether he is the right man to guide Ipswich towards promotion from League One…

George Dagless

When appointed, it looked as though it could make sense as Lambert knows how to win promotion and is also experienced in divisions from the Premier League to League One.

It started so brightly, too, but things dropped off badly and the reasons why need to be studied at great length in order to avoid a repeat.

However, if he can rediscover what made them so good to start with and stick with it, it might make sense to keep him at the club a little white yet.

Personally, I felt when he arrived he would be the right man and I think he deserves a bit more time to turn things around and get them going next season – the first few weeks will be massively important, though, and he needs a good summer.

Jacob Potter

I think they need stability.

Lambert hasn’t exactly set the world alight at Portman Road, but I don’t think he’s been dreadful with Ipswich in the 2019/20 season.

I still think the players need to step up and perform for him as well, as they’ve not shown the required consistency in their performances in recent months.

I’d be giving Lambert one more season to prove himself with Ipswich, as they’re a club that should be playing their football back in the Championship in the near future.

They can write this season off now though after promotions were confirmed, so it’s important that Lambert starts planning for next year’s campaign, where they simply must win promotion back into the second tier.

George Harbey

I think he deserves another chance to have a shot at promotion with Ipswich.

Lambert is an experienced manager who knows how to achieve success, and he will undoubtedly look to analyse exactly what went wrong this season after such an impressive start to proceedings.

The board simply need to back him this summer as he looks to bring in players that will help galvanise a promotion push, I feel, as he’s been left frustrated at lack of transfer activity in the past.

They need to forget about this season, keep their head down and work hard to avoid similar disappointment next season, and I think it’s smart sticking with Lambert.

Ned Holmes

I have to say, I’m not hugely convinced that Lambert is the right man for the job.

Ipswich were in a fantastic position to secure promotion earlier in the campaign but fell away, which is something the manager needs to take a lot of the responsibility for.

There’s a danger that slump may give them something of a hangover at the start of next season and they could benefit from a fresh start.

There are plenty of exciting up-and-coming managers in the EFL at the moment and Ipswich are big-hitters in League One, if the Tractor Boys can find the right alternative I think they should.