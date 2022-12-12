“I’m not happy with…” – QPR figure highlights potentially game-changing incident in Burnley game

Paul Hall has highlighted the decision not to award QPR a penalty inside the first minute of yesterday’s game against Burnley as potentially game-changing.

The R’s were beaten 3-0 at Turf Moor by the Championship leaders thanks to goals from Johann Berg Gudmundsson, Ian Maatsen, and Nathan Tella but things could have been very different had the visitors been awarded a penalty in the opening exchanges.

George Thomas burst through into the box and went down after a coming together with Clarets keeper Aro Muric but the referee waved away appeals for a penalty – much to the frustration of the Hoops and Hall, who was in interim charge for the game.

The west Londoners have since confirmed the appointment of Neil Critchley, who was first reported to be close to taking charge by FLW last week, but it was the interim boss that spoke after the game and highlighted a moment that could have changed the game.

He told the Burnley Express: “It’s one of them. For me, that’s a penalty.

“We can’t blame the ref because he’s got his decisions to make and he’s got to make them in the spur of the moment, but it does affect us, and it does change the game slightly.

“If we get a penalty then we believe in ourselves a little bit more; we don’t get it and it’s one of them.

“You can’t blame the ref but I’m not happy with the decision.

“I haven’t seen a replay, but I thought it was. I’ve been in that situation many times, and very rarely I’ve not been given a penalty.

“George did well to go through. The keeper has come out and made contact with him.

“I can’t understand why a decision wasn’t given in our favour.

“These things happen, and we’ve got to brush ourselves down. I just hope something like that don’t happen to us again because it wasn’t a nice feeling.

“It was our moment to have the game changed, along with other moments.

“The first half was poor, we didn’t get started. To give a team like Burnley a head start like we did, it was always going to be a difficult day.

“In the second half we made a couple of changes by putting on a couple of wide men, and that made a good difference for us.

“We managed to wrestle back some possession and we had a few chances, but if you don’t take them, you’re always going to struggle.

“If Field’s chance goes in then it’s a very different game. That’s the long and short of it.”

The R’s defeat sees them drop to ninth in the table – three points back from the play-offs.

The Verdict

It’s hard to disagree with Hall on this one.

There did appear to be contact between Muric and Thomas, who is perhaps unfortunate that the coming together came so early in the game.

It could well have completely changed the game but overall the R’s can have few complaints about the final result.

The penalty came in the first minute and they were outplayed in the 90 or so that followed as their hosts proved exactly why they’re the league leaders.