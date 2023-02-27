“I’m not going to lie…” – Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu delivers honest verdict on key incident during Birmingham City vs Luton Town

Luton Town typically struggle when they face Birmingham City, however, on Saturday, a professional display against the Blues earned the Hatters all three points.

Carlton Morris’ header just after half time, from Alfie Doughty’s excellent cross on the left flank, proved to be the difference at St Andrew’s.

Another incident involving Morris came later on in the half when he was on the receiving end of a rather reckless challenge from Birmingham’s Marc Roberts.

The experienced defender was shown a yellow card, although it was an incident that has generated lots of different takes.

Sharing his thoughts on the tackle on the Luton frontman, midfielder Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu told Luton Today: “I’m not going to lie, I thought it was a good challenge but looking back on it, it’s not great at all.

“I don’t know why the ref didn’t do more about it.

“Maybe it was his first challenge, but regardless of that, he could have broken his leg, but hopefully he’ll be all right and fit for Tuesday.

“He’s frustrated, he wants to play every game and is in great form.

“He’s in good spirits, but he’s angry at the challenge, although it was great to get three points and for him to get the winning goal.”

The verdict

It remains to be seen if Morris will be deemed fit for Luton’s clash against Millwall tomorrow evening, with the Hatters wanting their talisman for such an important fixture.

Landing awkwardly on his shoulder, that seems to be the issue in this situation, as opposed to injuring any part of his leg.

Scoring 13 goals in this Championship season and providing a further five assists, the summer signing from Barnsley has proven to be vitally important in Luton’s promotion push.

Not only has his goal contributions been a massive positive for the Bedfordshire club, but his hold-up play and athleticism is also very important to how Luton operate.