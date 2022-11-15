“I’m not going to change my opinion on that” – Pundit answers whether Coventry City should be considered as promotion contenders

Coventry City have enjoyed an excellent November and will be disappointed that the World Cup means that the Championship now comes to a halt for a month.

The Sky Blues have won all four of their league matches this month and have climbed up the table to 11th as a result.

Interestingly, they now sit a mere two points from the play-off positions, and with two games in hand on most, they have set themselves up perfectly well.

Sharing his thoughts on the Sky Blues after an excellent run of recent form and what that means for their ambitions going forward, Carlton Palmer told Football League World: “They’ve progressed year upon year under Mark Robins, that is for sure. He’s done a fantastic job at the football club.

“I fancied them at the start of the season for the play-offs. I really did. And if you look at the situation now, you’re talking about the chairman holding his nerve with Coventry second from bottom less than a month ago.

“They’ve got two games in hand. Should they get four points from those two games, they’ll be sat in fourth place in the league. So a remarkable turnaround.

“But that’s just systematic of the job that Mark Robins has done there.

“So, I still fancy them for the playoffs and I’m not going to change my opinion about that.”

The verdict

Coventry have laid down the foundations to succeed this year, with the Sky Blues keeping 10 clean sheets in their last 13 matches.

As well as proving to be a resilient defence, the form of Viktor Gyokeres is a reason for positivity in itself, whilst January may prove to be a time where Robins looks to solidify his side’s promotion push with a signing or two.

The Midlands club are in an excellent position as things stand, and whilst the World Cup could draw momentum away, they will still return confident.

As Palmer says, Robins has done an excellent job at the CBS Arena and they deserve to be in the conversation when assessing the Championship promotion race.