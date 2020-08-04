‘I’m not fully convinced’ – Norwich City make contact over EFL outcast: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Fulham defender Alfie Mawson looks set to be a man in demand this summer, with Norwich City making contact over the availability of the 26-year-old.

As per Sky Sports’ Transfer Centre (03/08, 14:07), Norwich have been in contact with Fulham over Mawson as they prepare for a return to the Championship.

Mawson has been on the books at Craven Cottage for the last two years, but he’s fallen out of favour under Scott Parker.

So, would the centre-back be a good addition for Daniel Farke as his side return to the Championship?

Our writers discuss…

George Harbey

I think that Mawson would be a great addition for the Canaries.

Ben Godfrey’s future at Carrow Road is up in the air and the likes of Timm Klose are approaching the latter stages of their career, so the addition of an experienced centre-half like Mawson would be a good one.

Mawson is only 26 years of age so he has plenty of time to develop as a player, and even though he hasn’t been at his best since joining Fulham, he was excellent for Swansea and could easily recapture that form.

If Fulham could receive a large fee for him, though, then I don’t even think it would be bad business from the Cottagers to lose him.

Sam Rourke

I’m not fully convinced.

I expect Ben Godfrey to depart Carrow Road this summer, leaving Christoph Zimmermann, Timm Klose and Grant Hanley in the centre-back spots, so it’d make sense to bring another man in.

Mawson has ultimately failed to live up to the hype from when he was so revered at Swansea City, and his time at Fulham has not gone how he, nor many people would have expected.

At 26 years old, the former Wycombe Wanderers defender needs to find a new permanent home to help rejuvenate his career, with it pretty evident that he does not feature in Scott Parker’s plans at Fulham.

If the Canaries can get the player operating at the level he was in South Wales, then he could be a really useful signing, but it’s a potential deal that does come with it’s pitfalls with the player well down the pecking order at Craven Cottage.

A lot would come down to how Norwich would have to fork out for Mawson here for me, if they could get him for a relatively cut-price deal then it’s worth going for it. But, if the fee is too inflated, then Farke and Norwich should look elsewhere.

Jacob Potter

There are better options out there for Fulham, that’s for sure.

It seems inevitable that Ben Godfrey is going to leave the club in the summer, as he was one of the few players to come away with any credit as they were relegated straight back into the Championship.

So, Norwich will need to sign a centre-back in the summer, but I have my doubts as to whether Mawson would be the ideal player to come into their team.

He’s not exactly hit the heights that were originally expected of him when he first signed for Fulham, and he’s not in their starting XI at the moment due to some of his shaky performances of late.

He’d be a very safe option, but I think Norwich can do better if they’re to be taken seriously about winning promotion back into the Premier League next season.