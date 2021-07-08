‘I’m not entirely sure on this one’ – Birmingham City eye former Liverpool player: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Birmingham City are weighing up a move for former Liverpool and Sunderland forward Fabio Borini, according to Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio.

Borini scored nine goals in 20 Super Lig games after joining Fatih Karagümrük back in January but it seems the Blues are now looking to tempt him to St Andrew’s.

It is understood that technical director Craig Gardner, who played with the 30-year-old at Sunderland, is the driving force behind the move.

But would he be a good signing for Birmingham? And do they need him?

We quizzed our FLW writers for their thoughts…

Phil Spencer

This could be a really good move for Birmingham City.

Fabio Borini has been away from the English game for a few years now, but at 30 years of age he’d be a real asset to the Blues.

The forward was a huge player during his time with Sunderland after scoring crucial goals and working tirelessly for his team. It’s exactly that which will appeal to Lee Bowyer.

Things have gone a bit sour in Turkey for the player but moving to the Championship could be perfect for a player who knows exactly what English football is about.

Chris Thorpe

This would be a real wildcard option for Birmingham to pursue this summer as Borini has been away from the English game for a long time.

He had a good season last term and scored a respectable nine goals, so he still has a good output in him.

His versatility will work wonders for Lee Bowyer as he can operate on either flank and centrally.

Add to the fact that he has a wealth of experience both in domestic and European competitions and I think it’s far to say this would tick a lot of boxes for the Blues.

Whether they can stump up the money to buy him is another matter entirely however, but overall this would be a great addition in my eyes.

Toby Wilding

I’m not entirely sure on this one for Birmingham in all honesty.

Borini has never exactly been prolific in front of goal during his time in England, meaning I do wonder whether he would be able to make the required impact at Birmingham.

Add to that the fact that the Blues have already added Chuks Aneke and Jordan Graham to their attacking options this summer, and you do wonder whether this is the sort of signing that they need to prioritise right now.

Indeed, with Borini now 30-years-old, and having never really stayed anywhere for too long in his career, I’m not convinced this would be a long-term investment for the Championship club either.

As a result, I would be tempted to consider looking elsewhere if I was in charge at St Andrew’s.