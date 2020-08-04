‘I’m not entirely sure on this’ – Barnsley weigh up transfer move for Rangers player: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Barnsley are among a number of Championship sides weighing up a swoop for Rangers outcast Jordan Jones, as per TeamTalk.

The winger is not viewed as a key element of Steven Gerrard’s side at Rangers and is set to depart Ibrox having made just six appearances for the Scottish outfit last season.

Gerhard Struber will be keen to add to his Tykes squad to ensure they are not in another dramatic relegation scrap next season, and Jones is one player who is supposedly on their radar.

So, would the Rangers man be a good signing for Barnsley? Is he needed at Oakwell?

The team here at FLW takes a look….

Alfie Burns

I’m not entirely sure on this, just because of Jones’ little experience of the English game.

Barnsley need some Championship experience this summer, they’ve got such a great young squad and it’s got excellent potential, you just feel a few steady heads in there this summer could really help them establish in the second-tier.

It’s not a bad signing by all means and you can see how Jones would fit into this squad and add something out wide, but I just feel Barnsley need to be fishing in different holes.

Should Gerhard Struber stay, his focus needs to be on experience of the Championship.

Players like Jones should only be coming in as a luxury.

George Harbey

This would be a coup for the Tykes, I feel.

Gerhard Struber has worked wonders with young, hungry, up and coming talents since arriving at Oakwell, and the Austrian will undoubtedly be looking to bring in fast, lively players who can come in and hit the ground running in 2020/21.

Jones was excellent for Kilmarnock in 2018/19 and looked like he was about to establish himself as one of the best wide players in the SPFL, but a move to Rangers has failed to properly work out since having featured only seven times in the league this term.

He is clearly a very talented player, though, and at the age of 25 there is plenty of room for him to develop and get back to his best, and a move to a side like Barnsley could be beneficial for him.

They are in need of an out-and-out left-sided winger to come in and provide competition for Callum Styles, and Jones’ pace and energy could be key for Barnsley as they hope to improve under Struber heading into next season.

Jacob Potter

He’s exactly what they need.

Gerhard Struber has shown that he can get the best out of young players in the Championship, as they retained their status in the second tier for another season.

But I still think they could benefit from signing older players to get the right balance between the squad ahead of next season.

Jones is 25, and will feel as though he has a point to prove in the Championship, having previously been on the books with Middlesbrough earlier in his career.

The Tykes could do a far lot worse than signing Jones, and I think they’d fancy their chances of signing him, as they’re much more likely to be able to offer him regular game time ahead of the likes of Blackburn Rovers and Preston North End.