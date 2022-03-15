“I’m not disappointed” – Huddersfield Town fan pundit outlines reason for January signing’s lack of impact

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk‘ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Huddersfield Town’s FLW fan pundit, Graeme Rayner, has suggested that Jon Russell’s fine form in midfield has contributed to Carel Eiting’s lack of impact since returning to West Yorkshire.

Eiting impressed at Town last season during an injury-hit spell with the Terriers, which earned him a move to Genk back in the summer.

However, the 24-year-old is now back in the Championship with Huddersfield, who picked him up on a short-term contract late in the January transfer window.

Carlos Corberan, though, has handed Eiting just 133 minutes of football in the Championship through four appearances from the bench.

Discussing that lack of playing time, Graeme conceded that it was a bit of a surprise.

“I’ve been surprised because he was brought in to provide creativity and because the opportunity to bring him in was, simply, too good to turn down,” he explained to FLW.

“We already knew what type of player he was from his previous loan spell and he was available for free.

“The six month contract he is on gives us the opportunity to reassess him and also gives him the opportunity to put himself in the shop window.”

Lewis O’Brien and Jonathan Hogg have been mainstays in the Town midfield under Corberan, but the new kid on the block, Russell, has started to cement his place in the starting XI.

The 21-year-old has made eight appearances in the Championship this season, with six 90 minute outings under his belt since Eiting arrived.

“I’m surprised he (Eiting) hasn’t got more game-time, but I’m not disappointed,” Graeme continued. “The reason he hasn’t played more is because our midfield has been solid even without him.

“That is largely down to the emergence of Jon Russell. I don’t think anybody expected him to kick-on the way he has done since late last year. He wasn’t really getting in or around the first-team in the autumn and then, suddenly, in the winter, he’s come in and looks born to play in our central midfield.

“It’s probably him that is keeping Eiting out of the first XI. If he’s out of the team, it’s because we are playing well and because the midfield is doing its job.”

Despite Eiting’s lack of impact, there’s an eagerness to see more of the midfielder during the run-in, with Graeme even outlining how he hopes Huddersfield award him an extended contract.

“I do rate him,” Graeme concluded. “He’s got lots of attributes that we need and I’d like to see him get a bit more game-time and sign a longer contract.

“That’s another reason why he might not be getting much game-time. He’s on a short-term contract, which obviously suited both parties when he signed, so if we put him in the shop window, we aren’t going to have the benefit of him next season.

“It might be a case of ease him into the team and coax him into signing a long-term contract before taking the stabilisers off and letting him have a run.”

The Verdict

Eiting has returned to a side that’s thriving rather than one that’s struggling in the Championship, so there’s less need for Corberan to be experimenting.

Simply, he’s got a unit of Hogg, O’Brien and Russell, who perform at 7/10 every week as Huddersfield motor on towards a top-six finish.

There’s no need for Corberan to be bringing Eiting into the side and risk Huddersfield losing momentum.

That being said, rotation will be important in the final run-in this season, so Eiting might yet have a role to play as Huddersfield chase Premier League football.

