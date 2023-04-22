This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

Burnley are said to be interested in signing Matt Doherty this summer, according to 90min.

The Clarets along with fellow Championship side Sheffield United are said to be among the clubs that hold an interest in the defender heading into the summer.

Will Matt Doherty leave Atletico Madrid this summer?

The 31-year-old sealed a surprise move to Spanish giants Atletico Madrid towards the back end of the January transfer window.

The defender found his game time at Tottenham Hotspur limited as he fell down the pecking order under former boss Antonio Conte.

It looked like the Irishman would join the Spanish side on a loan deal until the end of the season; however, due to the Premier League side already having numerous players out on loan, this wasn’t possible, so it was agreed to terminate his contract at Tottenham.

As a result, he joined Atletico Madrid on a contract that runs until the end of this season. His time in Spain hasn’t been the success he would have hoped for, as he’s only managed one appearance in La Liga, and that was a 12-minute cameo.

Therefore, it seems both parties won’t be looking to extend the contract that soon ends, with this potentially happening it seems teams are taking note, with Burnley and Sheffield United holding interest along with Premier League sides Crystal Palace and Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Would Matt Doherty be a good signing for Burnley?

Here at FLW, we asked Burnley fan pundit Ben Livingstone his thoughts on this news and whether it would be a good move for the club.

He told FLW: “Yeah, with Matt Doherty it’s a bit of a weird one. Personally I don't think we should go for it, but there's a lot of talk about us being favourites for him and stuff like that.

“So if we sign a back-up, and he was to come in I’d fully back him, but I really like Connor Roberts. He’s been fantastic since the World Cup, for me the best full back in the league honestly I rate him really highly Connor Roberts.

“He would add good competition in the area, obviously he’s getting into his 30s now leaving Atletico Madrid on a free. Yeah, I'm not convinced by this signing, but if it was to happen, I’d fully support it, but I don't think he is nowhere near Connor Roberts personally, but he could be a good option to have.”

The 31-year-old does have plenty of experience in the Premier League, having been a shining light in a Wolves team that achieved back-to-back 7th-place finishes under Nuno Espirito Santo.

He then joined Spurs and again made several appearances at the club, impressing under Jose Mourinho, Espirito Santo, and Conte. However, he seems to have lost his way of late, and a move back to the Premier League is probably best for his career.

You would expect him to still have lots to offer, and he could be a decent backup to Roberts in an area that Burnley are not well stocked in.