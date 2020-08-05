‘I’m not convinced’ – West Brom eyeing Tottenham player: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

West Bromwich Albion are keeping tabs on Tottenham winger Jack Clarke and are considering a potential move, as per the Evening Standard.

The 19-year-old spent last season on loan at Mark Warburton’s QPR but struggled to make a real impact in the first-team, with him hardly featuring for the west London outfit.

Brentford are also keen on a move for the former Leeds United wideman, who will surely be keen to find a club where he can start getting regular action.

Bilic will be looking to mould his squad this summer as the Baggies embark on a Premier League campaign, and it seems Clarke is on the radar.

So, would West Brom be a good destination for Clarke? Would he be a wise signing for the Midlands side?

The team here at FLW offer their opinions…..

Chris Thorpe

I’m really unsure about this one as I think this would be a move that would lack feasibility for Clarke at his age.

Unless he is guaranteed to start regularly under Slaven Bilic I don’t really see how this move could be beneficial for a player that struggled for regular game time at both Leeds and QPR in more recent times.

Clarke is in desperate need of a club that will commit to using him as more than just a squad player, with these early years of his career being crucial to how he develops when he moves into his mid-20s.

We saw how much ability he has during his first stint at Leeds and it is simply a question of the right club being able to unearth that obvious potential once again.

Alfie Burns

I’m not convinced that this is a good move for either party.

Tottenham have taken a heavy hit on getting Clarke to North London, but he’s lost his way and they could do with the winger getting a full season under his belt and finding his best form.

That’s obviously something that’s going to be at the back of the players’ mind and, whilst it’d be good for him to get a Premier League loan, how much is he realistically going to play?

Then, in terms of West Brom, they are going to need better. He’s no upgrade on Grady Diangana, who looks like he might not be returning.

For me, Clarke needs to go back into the Championship.

Brentford might be his best bet.

Ned Holmes

I’m not convinced.

Clarke has barely been able to force his way into QPR’s side in the Championship this term and when he has played, he hasn’t shown me enough to convince me he’s ready for the Premier League.

The Baggies certainly need some more attacking reinforcements but I’m not convinced Clarke is the right signing.

He’s a talented player, sure, but he’s too raw to be effective at this point, in my opinion.

West Brom need to be more ambitious than this move and bring in some proper quality.

Clarke, on the other hand, needs to get a season of regular Championship football under his belt.