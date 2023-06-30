This article is part of Football League World's 'The Verdict' series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

With Valerien Ismael now in charge at Watford, the club have already made two signings this summer.

Former Toulouse striker Rhys Healey has joined, for example, as has ex-Reading man Tom Ince.

The third signing of the Ismael era could soon be coming, with reports in France suggesting the Hornets are interested in Islam Slimani.

As per reporter Nabil Djellit, the Hornets have 'concrete interest' in the 35-year-old.

Would Islam Slimani be a good signing for Watford?

With the above links in mind, below, a few of our writers have assessed this potential deal for the Hornets.

Simmey Hannifin-Donaldson

Watford were first linked with Islam Slimani way back in 2017, when Marco Silva was in charge at Vicarage Road.

Whilst at that time he may have been a decent signing for the Hornets, I'm not convinced that the same can be said now.

At 35, Slimani is in the latter stages of his career, and a brief look at his statistics show he hasn't played a high amount of football in recent seasons.

That said, his goals to games ratio still looks relatively good, and he is still featuring for the Algerian national team.

All in all, though, with Valerien Ismael preferring a high-intensity pressing style, perhaps Watford would be better suited signing a fresher forward than Slimani.

Josh Cole

This could prove to be a coup for Watford if they are able to convince Slimani to make the switch to Vicarage Road.

During his time at Leicester City, the forward managed to provide a respectable total of 20 direct goal contributions in 47 appearances.

Slimani represented the Foxes in the top-flight, and thus a drop down in level to the Championship could potentially result in him providing the firepower that Watford will need to achieve a great deal of success at this level.

Despite the fact that the forward is now in the twilight of his career, he demonstrated earlier this year that he is still capable of making a difference as he scored nine goals in his loan spell at Anderlecht.

By maintaining his fitness as well as his consistency, Slimani could become a key player for the Hornets.

James Reeves

Slimani would be an intriguing signing for Watford.

The 35-year-old has scored eight goals in 10 appearances since his move Anderlecht in February so the Hornets would be recruiting a player in excellent form.

Watford are in desperate need of attacking reinforcements after the departures of Britt Assombalonga and Joao Pedro and the expiry of Keinan Davis and Henrique Araujo's loans, while it would be no surprise to see the likes of Ashley Fletcher and Vakoun Bayo depart once again this summer.

Slimani could be suited to the target man role in Ismael's direct style of play, but there would be concerns about his age and his previous struggles in England with Leicester City and Newcastle United.

It would be a risk, but on a free transfer, a vastly experienced player like Slimani could be a gamble worth taking.