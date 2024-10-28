This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

Sheffield United returned to winning ways on Saturday afternoon against Stoke City following their first two defeats in the Championship this season.

Goals from Kieffer Moore and Tyrese Campbell handed the Blades all three points on a sunny afternoon at Bramall Lane, where Chris Wilder's side remain unbeaten.

While it has been a very good campaign so far, those two losses on the bounce against potential play-off and promotion rivals, Leeds United and Middlesbrough, were a cause for concern, particularly with some of their usual performers struggling to show their typical standards.

One of those, Oliver Arblaster, has come on leaps and bounds in the last year, rising up through the ranks to become a key part of Wilder's team, earning the captaincy ahead of this season. There was much speculation surrounding his future in the summer, and with the January transfer window coming up, there is a possibility that the 20-year-old is targeted again.

Sheffield United told to keep hold of Arblaster in January

Following an extremely successful loan spell at Port Vale at the start of last season, Arblaster was brought back to Sheffield United to help them out in their fight against relegation. While it perhaps felt a step too far given his age, he adapted quickly to the Premier League and showed a lot of promise.

It is that experience in the top flight that perhaps helped him start this campaign so quickly, scoring on the opening night of the season against Preston North End. But with talent comes interest, and it seems likely that he will be the subject of many debates in Premier League boardrooms in the next couple of months.

Football League World has asked their Sheffield United Fan Pundit, Jimmy from Blades Ramble, if he believes that the midfielder will make way in January.

"I'm not convinced Ollie Arblaster leaves this season," he started. "So I think we can keep him in January.

"The shine has come off him a touch, and we love Arblaster at Sheffield United and will continue to support him. He's our captain. I would love us to build our entire club around a player like Arblaster, however, in the two biggest games of the season so far, away at Leeds and away at Middlesbrough, he's been largely anonymous, and a few people are saying he's been found out.

"I think that it’s very quick to jump to that conclusion, but I think it does show that there's inconsistencies in his game. He's not quite the finished article."

Jimmy continued: "For what we’d want for him, you're talking £25m+, is somebody going to pay that money for somebody who's not quite at the top of the game or close to being the finished article?

"There were rumours that Brighton were interested in the summer, but I’m not convinced that they would pay what we'd need them to pay. If they did, we'd definitely want him back on loan for the rest of the season."

Arblaster will have teams interested in January

Although there are signs that he is becoming a huge talent in the EFL, it is clear that Arblaster still has a lot of his game left to improve, which is expected at 20.

Against both Leeds and Middlesbrough, he struggled to get overly involved going forward, and was sometimes a passenger against two very good midfields.

Nevertheless, there is a lot that Arblaster is doing right, and Sheffield United will know that Brighton could possibly come back in after showing interest in the summer. The six-time capped England U20 international has unbelievable vision, and his consistency to pick out a pass separates him from others his age.

Ollie Arblaster Sheffield United Stats (FotMob)* Appearances (Starts) 9 (9) Minutes Played 810 Goals (Assists) 2 (0) xG 0.51 Pass Accuracy 86.9% Chances Created 14 Tackles Won 6 Duels Won 37 Aerial Duels Won 8 Dribbles Completed 12 *Stats correct as of 28/10/2024

If he can continue to develop at his current rate, then there is no doubt that he can reach the Premier League once again, whether that be with the Blades or with another club.

It is clear how highly he is rated by his manager and the supporters of Sheffield United, being given the captaincy at just 20. It is hard to believe that this is only Arblaster's second full season in professional football, but he is already showing signs that he is going to the top, and if he can continue to be that ace in the midfield at Bramall Lane, the future will be right.