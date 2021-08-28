‘I’m not convinced they need him’ – West Brom in transfer chase for 26-year-old: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

West Brom are among those interested in making a late move for Oostende defender Jack Hendry, according to the Daily Mail.

The Scotland international has impressed over in Belgium since joining the club from Celtic for a fee of around £1.8million.

But the Belgian side could be set to cash in on the defender, with a host of sides from across Europe looking at him this summer.

According to the Daily Mail, Hendry – who could be available for around £4million – is said to be wanted by West Brom, Burnley, Southampton, Sheffield United, Newcastle and Torino this summer.

Here, we discuss West Brom’s interest in the 26-year-old…

Jacob Potter

This would be a fantastic bit of business.

Hendry has shown that he can perform to a high standard whilst with Celtic and Oostende, and I’m not surprised to hear that he’s attracting interest from clubs in the Championship.

West Brom could certainly benefit from adding competition for places in their defence, and Hendry would be more than capable of forcing his way into their starting XI relatively swiftly.

He’s still got age on his side as well, and if the Baggies can beat Burnley, Southampton and Newcastle to agreeing a deal for the defender, then it would be a real statement of intent by Valerien Ismael’s side.

They should be doing all they can to finalise a deal to sign the Scottish international this summer.

Jordan Rushworth

The Baggies do not seem to be in any great need of adding another centre-back to their squad having already brought Matt Clarke into the Hawthorns on loan from Brighton.

However, the chance to sign Jack Hendry for a cut-price fee is not one that they should turn down if it does come their way before the transfer window closes.

Hendry is a player that has come on a lot over the last 12 months. His performances in Belgium out on loan from Celtic last season were excellent and he was recognised as one of the best players in the top-flight in Belgium last term as a result of his form.

The defender took that confidence on to the international stage with Scotland this summer at the Euros and he delivered was a good performer in his side’s three games in the group stages.

You could see him fitting in well with West Brom’s current squad and Valerien Ismael might be the right manager to keep him playing at the sort of level we have seen in the last year.

Quiz: 12 of these 25 Nottingham Forest facts are fake – Can you identify them?

1 of 25 Forest were founded in 1865? True False

Ned Holmes

I’m not convinced they need him, if I’m honest.

The impressive way in which Dara O’Shea has started the season means that Ismael has some really strong options at centre-back, with someone with the quality of Semi Ajayi being restricted to a bit-part role.

Kyle Bartley, Matt Clarke, and O’Shea are a strong starting back three while Ajayi and Cedri Kipre are useful backups and there are some talented youngsters coming through.

Hendry looks a good player but I’m not convinced he’s someone that Albion should be pushing to sign right now, particularly given the competition for him.

There’s just no need.