Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Bristol City

‘I’m not convinced’ – These Bristol City fans react to news concerning key transfer target

Published

5 mins ago

on

It has been reported by the Bristol Post that Arsenal will recall Eddie Nketiah from his loan spell at Leeds United in the next 48 hours, paving the way for the attacker to move to Bristol City for the second half of the season.

Nketiah, 20, has been on loan at the Elland Road club since the start of the season, after initially turning down an approach from Bristol City in the summer.

However, both the player and his parent club, Arsenal, have grown frustrated at the lack of opportunities under Marcelo Bielsa, with Nketiah making just one league start for the Yorkshire side all season.

QUIZ: How much can you remember about Bristol City’s 2016/17 season?

1 of 15

1. Who scored the winning goal in a pre-season friendly over Cheltenham Town?

It is understood that Bristol City lead the chase for his signature, as it is likely that Arsenal will loan him out once again. Gregor MacGregor has reported that Sheffield Wednesday and Brentford are also interested in securing his signature.

Understandably, this news has got Bristol City fans talking, and here is what they had to say on social media in reaction to this latest development just days before the transfer window opens…


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘I’m not convinced’ – These Bristol City fans react to news concerning key transfer target

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: