‘I’m not convinced’ – These Bristol City fans react to news concerning key transfer target

It has been reported by the Bristol Post that Arsenal will recall Eddie Nketiah from his loan spell at Leeds United in the next 48 hours, paving the way for the attacker to move to Bristol City for the second half of the season.

Nketiah, 20, has been on loan at the Elland Road club since the start of the season, after initially turning down an approach from Bristol City in the summer.

However, both the player and his parent club, Arsenal, have grown frustrated at the lack of opportunities under Marcelo Bielsa, with Nketiah making just one league start for the Yorkshire side all season.

It is understood that Bristol City lead the chase for his signature, as it is likely that Arsenal will loan him out once again. Gregor MacGregor has reported that Sheffield Wednesday and Brentford are also interested in securing his signature.

We understand that Eddie Nketiah will be recalled from #LUFC by #Arsenal in the next 48 hours. #BristolCity lead the chase for his signature, but competition from Brentford, Sheffield Wednesday and another Championship side. Very good chance the Robins will land the forward. — Gregor MacGregor (@GeeMacGee) December 30, 2019

Understandably, this news has got Bristol City fans talking, and here is what they had to say on social media in reaction to this latest development just days before the transfer window opens…

Would love to see it happen but I’m not convinced it will – unless we promise him/Arsenal he will be a guaranteed starter and not warming the bench…. you never know with LJ’s lucky dip selection !! — Dave Pagett (@padgers82) December 30, 2019

How would he fit into City’s team? Given that Leeds seem not to play him because he lacks defensive work rate, why is Johnson any more likely to start him? — Dan Martin (@Dan_D_Martin) December 30, 2019

Don’t tell me this is the big news? We’ve known this weeks 🤦🏻‍♂️ — Martin (@martinbell1989) December 30, 2019

Us losing out to him two times would be the most Bristol City thing ever — Chris Howlett (@Howlenator) December 30, 2019

I will believe it when he is on the Ashton Gate roof — Kate Masters (@city2854) December 30, 2019

check out what we did with Tammy Abraham you will see we made his career — hughton in (@walesfcfhf) December 30, 2019

Weren’t we told this last time ? — Peter Rex (@peterrex2105) December 30, 2019