‘I’m not convinced that this will happen’ – 45-year-old linked with Bristol City manager’s job: The verdict

Michael Appleton is one of the managers being linked with the vacant Bristol City manager’s job, as per Bristol Live journalist Gregor MacGregor.

Appleton, 45, is currently in charge of League One side Lincoln City who as it stands sit top of the table after a stellar campaign so far.

Appleton has been joined by the likes of Paul Cook and Russell Martin in being linked with the top job at Ashton Gate, following the dismissal of Dean Holden after Bristol City’s 2-0 loss to Reading on Tuesday evening.

So, what do you make of Appleton’s links to Bristol City? Would he be a good appointment? Can you see Appleton leave the high-flying Imps?

The team here at FLW discuss….

Toby Wilding

I’m not convinced that this will happen.

The suggestion appears to be that Bristol City are looking for a manager who is more experienced and established at Championship level, which probably doesn’t bode well for Appleton’s chances here.

Given his only previous in the Championship was a flurry of brief stints in the division nearly ten years ago, none of which were particularly successful, you have to feel as though Appleton doesn’t really fit the bill in terms of what Bristol City are looking for here.

As a result, I would be surprised if this was to happen, although you can’t deny that his work with Lincoln this season is worthy of attracting attention – and suggests he may be ready to make the step up to the Championship – but you do wonder whether that is something he will want to try and see through with the Imps next season.

George Harbey

I’d be shocked if he left Lincoln for Bristol City at the moment.

I think Appleton is a fantastic coach and is very underrated indeed. He did a great job in charge of West Brom’s U23s and the work he has done at Lincoln has been excellent/

He’s now had chance to build his own squad and the Imps are flying high at the top of League One, thriving under his attacking, high-tempo style of play.

They look a good bet for promotion, therefore it would baffle me if he were to leave for Ashton Gate with only three months of the season remaining.

He’d have no trouble in galvanising the dressing room and putting the belief back in the players after what has been a poor run of form of late, though.

If they did somehow manage to pull this off, then what a coup it would be for the Robins.

Chris Gallagher

I think this would be a shrewd appointment.

I can understand why some Bristol City fans would be sceptical, as they would prefer a manager who is proven at a higher level, but Appleton is a manager on the rise. The work he has done with Lincoln City has been outstanding, and there’s every chance they will be in the Championship next season.

The style of play he encourages, which is fast, attacking football, is what Robins fans should want, and they would be getting a manager who is still hungry and keen to impress. Another positive with the manager is his record in the transfer market. Some of the signings he has made with Lincoln have been superb, and he is someone top clubs trust to develop their own talents.

So, in my opinion, he ticks a lot of boxes and would do a fine job.