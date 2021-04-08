‘I’m not convinced’ – Sunderland plot move for Ipswich Town star: The verdict

Ben Wignall

For where Sunderland want to be heading, I think they can aim for bigger and better than Edwards come the summer.

In my opinion, the Black Cats will be in the Championship next season and if you believe the reports, Kyril Louis-Dreyfus will be giving Lee Johnson money to spend.

Edwards is a good player for a top-end League One side, but I’m not convinced he’s anything more than that.

At the age of 28 as well, Sunderland need to be looking for a few more younger players to add to their first-team squad next season and I’m not convinced Edwards is the answer.

Toby Wilding

I’m not entirely sure on this one for Sunderland in all honesty.

Admittedly, with Edwards’ contract at Ipswich set to expire at the end of this season, he is someone who could be affordable for a club such as Sunderland, which may be useful in the current financial climate.

However, Edwards’ only past experience in the Championship – where the Black Cats will hope to be next season – was in Ipswich’s dismal relegation season a couple of years ago, and given he has struggled to make an impact in League One since then, you wonder if he would really have much of an influence were he to make the move to the Stadium of Light.

Add to that the fact that Sunderland also look to be pretty well stocked in the wide areas at this moment in time, particularly if, as has been suggested thay could do, they make Jordan Jones’ move permanent from Rangers, and it feels to me like this may not be a move they really need to make, with potentially more suitable options out there.