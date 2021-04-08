Sky Bet League One
‘I’m not convinced’ – Sunderland plot move for Ipswich Town star: The verdict
Sunderland are reportedly plotting a summer move for Gwion Edwards, according to Football Insider.
The Ipswich Town winger faces an uncertain future at Portman Road with his contract due to expire at the end of the season, and with no talks yet to materialise, it seems that he could be moving on.
The 28-year-old has been a big player for the Tractorboys and that has led to reported interest from the Black Cats and Preston North End who are also said to be keen on a move.
But would Edwards be a good signing for Sunderland? The team at FLW have their say…
Jacob Potter
This could be a decent addition to the Sunderland squad.
Edwards has been an important member of the Ipswich Town squad over the years, and I think he’s more than capable of playing in the Championship in the future.
But I have my doubts as to whether he’d be a regular starter in the Sunderland squad if they were promoted into the second-tier this term though.
You would imagine that Johnson would look to sign players that have been playing their football at a higher level than League One more recently.
He could be a solid option to call upon on a rotational basis for the Black Cats though, and they could do far worse than signing a player of his quality this summer.
Ben Wignall
For where Sunderland want to be heading, I think they can aim for bigger and better than Edwards come the summer.
In my opinion, the Black Cats will be in the Championship next season and if you believe the reports, Kyril Louis-Dreyfus will be giving Lee Johnson money to spend.
Edwards is a good player for a top-end League One side, but I’m not convinced he’s anything more than that.
At the age of 28 as well, Sunderland need to be looking for a few more younger players to add to their first-team squad next season and I’m not convinced Edwards is the answer.
Toby Wilding
I’m not entirely sure on this one for Sunderland in all honesty.
Admittedly, with Edwards’ contract at Ipswich set to expire at the end of this season, he is someone who could be affordable for a club such as Sunderland, which may be useful in the current financial climate.
However, Edwards’ only past experience in the Championship – where the Black Cats will hope to be next season – was in Ipswich’s dismal relegation season a couple of years ago, and given he has struggled to make an impact in League One since then, you wonder if he would really have much of an influence were he to make the move to the Stadium of Light.
Add to that the fact that Sunderland also look to be pretty well stocked in the wide areas at this moment in time, particularly if, as has been suggested thay could do, they make Jordan Jones’ move permanent from Rangers, and it feels to me like this may not be a move they really need to make, with potentially more suitable options out there.