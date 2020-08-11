‘I’m not convinced’ – Stoke City weighing up transfer move for 26-year-old: The verdict

Kayden Jackson is a man attracting plenty of interest this summer as club’s look to bolster their attacking arsenal before the start of the 2020/21 campaign.

The 26-year-old is expected to leave Ipswich Town this summer with just one year remaining on his deal at Portman Road and, according to Football Insider, Stoke City are among the clubs looking at him.

But would he make a good recruit ahead of Michael O’Neill’s first full season in charge?

We discuss…

Alfie Burns

Jackson is a good player, but I’m not entirely convinced that he’s the man to get Stoke up around the play-off places.

His form in League One has been steady, but his year in the Championship – albeit in a struggling Ipswich side – wasn’t good enough and that’s the clear warning for Stoke here.

Of course, Michael O’Neill might not see Jackson as the man to spearhead a play-off push, he might be the man to play a supporting role, but there are a few clear red flags.

Honestly, I’d swerve.

George Dagless

Potentially.

Stoke need to consider whether he is now ready for the Championship.

He struggled last time in the second tier, as did the whole Ipswich team in fairness, and now he has had a spell in League One and done well perhaps now is the time to make the step.

He was excellent in League Two for Accrington Stanley and could forge a nice partnership with the forwards Stoke have right now, with Michael O’Neill looking to add some talented EFL players to his ranks.

I think it could work.

Sam Rourke

In truth, I’m not fully convinced.

I feel Stoke City need strikers who have considerable experience playing in the Championship or a higher level, and although Jackson had one season in the second tier, he didn’t significantly impress.

The 26-year-old only managed four goals in 38 appearances for Ipswich in the Championship, albeit in what was a poor Tractorboys team.

Jackson has scored the majority of his goals in third and fourth tiers of English football, and I just feel if the Potters want to launch a genuine push for the promotion spots they need a bit more quality.

I think there are several other clubs in the Championship who would be a better fit for Jackson.