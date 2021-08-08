‘I’m not convinced’ – Nottingham Forest set sights on Sheffield Wednesday player: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Nottingham Forest are rumoured to be interested in a deal to sign Sheffield Wednesday defender Liam Palmer, according to The Sun on Sunday (8th August, page 67).

Palmer has one year remaining on his contract with the Owls, and played the full 90 minutes in their recent season opener against Charlton Athletic.

He has made 302 appearances in total for Sheffield Wednesday’s first-team, since moving to their senior side in 2010, after coming through the academy system.

A move to the City Ground with Nottingham Forest could tempt Palmer, with Chris Hughton’s side looking to add depth to his defensive options this summer.

The Reds finished 17th in the second-tier standings last term, and will be eager to challenge higher up the Championship table this season.

We ask our Football League World writers what they make of Nottingham Forest’s interest in signing Palmer, and whether he’d be a good enough addition or not.

George Harbey:

I’m not convinced this is one that Forest will pursue.

The club are focusing on more ambitious targets, with Dane Murphy set to stick to his recruitment principles and bring in players with potential.

Palmer doesn’t exactly fit that bill whatsoever. He is a player entering his thirties and is approaching the latter stages of his career.

The Reds do need to bring in a right-back though, as Carl Jenkinson hasn’t been given a squad number after being told to leave.

Bringing in someone experienced to help Jordan Gabriel along could work well.

Jordan Rushworth:

This has all the making of a smart potential signing for Nottingham Forest to make this summer with Liam Palmer a player that has proven he is a very reliable Championship defender.

The chance to make a move back to the Championship might be an appealing prospect for Palmer who has been a long-serving member of Sheffield Wednesday’s squad. The full-back is certainly good enough to operating at a higher level than League One and he showed with his opening day performance against Charlton Athletic that he is a standout player at that level.

Forest are clearly in need of a new full-back with them seemingly being prepared to allow Jordan Gabriel to leave the club should they get the right offer and have a replacement in the building.

Palmer fits the bill because of his experience and versatility, he played at left-back for Sheffield Wednesday against Charlton and looked assured there even though he is naturally more of a right-back. That shows that he would be able to provide quality cover in both full-back areas for the Reds.

Can you remember which Nottingham Forest player scored their first goal in each of the last 15 seasons?

1 of 15 2020/21? Luke Freeman Lewis Grabban Joe Lolley Lyle Taylor

Chris Thorpe:

I think the saving grace with Palmer is that Forest know exactly what they would be getting for their money.

He is a very experienced Championship level defender who would fill the void at full back when required.

Wednesday are short of cash too, which is sure to coming into Forest’s thinking when negotiating a deal for the player.

He’s certainly a player that the Reds need and he’d bring a lot of good leadership qualities to the table as well as being a safe pair of hands in defence.

This would be a very smart move by Chris Hughton and co.