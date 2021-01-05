‘I’m not convinced’ – Nottingham Forest handed transfer boost in pursuit of five-goal ace: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Nottingham Forest may have a decision to make after transfer target Siriki Dembele handed in a transfer request.

The Peterborough United star is looking to push through a move after interest from the likes of Rangers, Celtic, Newcastle United, Derby County and Sheffield Wednesday emerged.

With the forward scoring five and creating five for the Posh so far this term it’s easy to see why Forest are keen on a deal to bring him to the City Ground.

But would this be a good move for Chris Hughton’s side, and is the 24-year-old ready for the Championship?

The writers at FLW have their say…

Toby Wilding I don't doubt that Dembele has the quality to play at this level at the very least, but I'm not convinced about this move at this moment in time. Right now, Forest are still in a tricky position in the Championship table, and it would be a lot of pressure to put on a young player such as Dembele if they were to be banking on him to get them out of trouble, particularly after some below par performances for Peterborough recently. Indeed, with the number of attacking options Forest have at their disposal at the minute, not to mention the chance of them adding others in that area this month, it could be argued that this is not a deal they need to do at the minute, for the first-team at least. That being said, Dembele still looks like he will go far in his career, so it could still be worth Forest looking into the possibility of getting a deal done for him now with the view to him being one for the future, before another club beat them to it, something which could then come back to haunt them further down the line.

Alfie Burns Yeah, potentially. Dembele is a player that’s caught the eye in League One for some time and his transfer request will have alerted a lot of Championship clubs. Any impact like the one Ivan Toney is having at Brentford would be welcome up and down the division! However, if it’s a deal Forest look to do, they need to shift some players on. Hughton’s squad is full of attacking talent, so I’d question whether they can afford to bring in Dembele without at least one other player departing. Plus, this deal would cost. Peterborough are notoriously difficult to deal with and recent footage on social media suggests that Posh won’t give up Dembele easily. That might push Forest off track here. George Dagless I think he’d be a good signing. I think it’s been clear for a while that he is Championship bound and it’s just been a matter of waiting to see if Peterborough are going to head up with him. They still might get promotion this year, of course, but League One is looking as tight as ever and so he might think he needs to seal a move whilst it appears he’s got real interest in him. This appears the closest he’s come to the Championship so far and I think Forest would benefit from bringing him in, they’ll just need to shift a bit of the deadwood in their squad as well to balance things.