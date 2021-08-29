‘I’m not convinced’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans react to managerial links with 53-year-old

Chris Wilder is ‘on standby’ to take over from Chris Hughton as manager of Nottingham Forest, according to The Sun on Sunday (29th August, page 60).

Forest have picked up just one point from their opening five games of the season, after salvaging a late draw against arch rivals Derby County at the weekend.

The pressure has piled on Hughton at the City Ground, then, with the 62-year-old coming under scrutiny following a disappointing start to the campaign.

The Reds lost their four opening league games for only the second time in 67 years, with Hughton winning only 14 of his 51 games in charge of the club.

According to The Sun on Sunday (page 60), former Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder is ‘on standby’ to replace Hughton should he be relieved of his duties on Trentside.

It is said that Wilder ‘would jump’ at the chance of managing the Reds if he were to receive the call, with the 53-year-old being out of work since March.

Wilder led United to two promotions in three years, taking the Blades from League One winners to the top half of the Premier League.

Here, we take a look at Forest fans’ reactions to the prospect of Wilder taking over…

Not convinced, think we'd cast our net a little wider under Dane Murphy — Stuart Smith (@Galaxy__42) August 29, 2021

Not sure Murphy would go for Wilder, hope he doesn’t — ell (@royfrommario) August 29, 2021

Wilder in

Wilder struggles, not his players though

Wilder improves after xmas transfer window

Wilder keeps Forest up

Wilder gets pre season + players

Wilder loses 7 of first 9 games

Wilder sacked (Insert new name) Repeat #nffc — Shane (@fonforest) August 29, 2021

I’m not sure Wilder fits the profile of what the new front office are trying to build at #NFFC Personally I’m not convinced he could repeat the job he did at Sheffield United anywhere else either. — Dave Holmes (@DaveHo1mes) August 29, 2021

If wilder would jump at the job, I’ll book the taxi for Hughton myself #nffc — Samuel (@BowlesSamuel) August 29, 2021

I see Chris Wilder rumour has sent #nffc into overdrive . Yes I’d like him but my concern is window shuts Tuesday hardly enough time to work with squad and get players of his choice otherwise he’ll have to grin and bare with bad squad like Hughton did last season till January 😬 — Dom B (@domthered) August 29, 2021

He’d be a good fit to be fair — Danny (@danny_v8) August 29, 2021

I suppose if we do get Wilder it will stop him buying all our players 🤷‍♂️ #NFFC — Psycho was back V2 (@psychoFTID) August 29, 2021