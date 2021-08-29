Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Nottingham Forest

‘I’m not convinced’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans react to managerial links with 53-year-old

Published

9 mins ago

on

Chris Wilder is ‘on standby’ to take over from Chris Hughton as manager of Nottingham Forest, according to The Sun on Sunday (29th August, page 60).

Forest have picked up just one point from their opening five games of the season, after salvaging a late draw against arch rivals Derby County at the weekend.

The pressure has piled on Hughton at the City Ground, then, with the 62-year-old coming under scrutiny following a disappointing start to the campaign.

The Reds lost their four opening league games for only the second time in 67 years, with Hughton winning only 14 of his 51 games in charge of the club.

According to The Sun on Sunday (page 60), former Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder is ‘on standby’ to replace Hughton should he be relieved of his duties on Trentside.

It is said that Wilder ‘would jump’ at the chance of managing the Reds if he were to receive the call, with the 53-year-old being out of work since March.

Wilder led United to two promotions in three years, taking the Blades from League One winners to the top half of the Premier League.

Here, we take a look at Forest fans’ reactions to the prospect of Wilder taking over…


Nottingham-based journalist who regularly covers Nottingham Forest home and away.

