‘I’m not convinced’ – Leeds United looking to beat Celtic and West Brom to defender: The verdict

Leeds United have reportedly joined the race to sign Brighton and Hove Albion defender Shane Duffy, as per the Scottish Mail on Sunday (16/08, page 156).

West Bromwich Albion and Celtic have been heavily linked with the defender, who has fallen out of favour at the AMEX under Graham Potter.

The 28-year-old featured only 20 times in the Premier League this term, and the arrival of Joel Veltman from Ajax could see his chances of regular game time decrease even more.

The Scottish Mail, though, claim that Leeds are now interested in signing Duffy, as Marcelo Bielsa looks to bolster his defensive options ahead of his side’s return to the Premier League.

Here, the FLW team discuss whether he’d be a good signing for the Whites or not…

Alfie Burns

I’m not convinced.

Duffy is a good centre-back with great experience of the Premier League, but he’s not a Bielsa type centre-back.

Graham Potter is moving him out probably to accommodate Ben White in the heart of defence, with a real focus on getting Brighton playing the ball out from the back.

That’s Leeds’ style and chasing a player like Duffy just doesn’t seem right.

I can’t see it being a genuine option for Bielsa.

Ned Holmes

I can’t say I’m completely convinced by this one.

On the one hand, Duffy is an experienced Premier League defender and would certainly provide Bielsa with a solid option in central defender.

Liam Cooper is Leeds’ only senior centre-back as things stand and it’s clearly an area they need to bolster before the season starts in under a month’s time.

My concern would be whether Duffy is good enough on the ball to be effective in Bielsa’s side.

Bringing in Ben White, a defender who is excellent in possession, was hugely important to Leeds’ success last term and I’m not sure that the Brighton defender would have a similar sort of impact.

Even if they can’t get White, I’m not sure Leeds should look to his Brighton teammate.

George Dagless

Maybe.

He’s obviously got lots of experience and plenty in the Premier League in playing for a side looking to establish itself in the top flight.

That is what Leeds need more of this summer and he also ticks the box of being a defensive recruit.

I think it’s worth a shot for the right price, then, but I would argue that their defensive recruitment drive cannot end there.