“I’m not convinced it’s the right move” – Tottenham in transfer chase for talented Championship player: The verdict

According to Football Insider, Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur are stepping up their chase for talented 19-year-old defender Ronnie Edwards.

According to Football Insider, Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur are stepping up their chase for talented 19-year-old defender Ronnie Edwards.

Edwards has featured 28 times for Posh in the Sky Bet Championship this season, which has reportedly attracted the interest of a host of several Premier League clubs.

The England under-19 international, though, is said to have been checked on regularly by Tottenham Hotspur of late, with the North London club seemingly leading the pack to try and secure his signature.

With that being said, we asked three of our writers here at FLW for their thoughts on the Football Insider report, whether Edwards would be a good signing for Spurs, and whether or not it was a good move for the 19-year-old to make at this stage of his career.

Alfie Burns

I’m not convinced it’s the right move for Edwards, if I’m honest.

Tottenham used to be a club where you could see young players moving there and getting a chance in the Premier League.

Albeit with serious talent, Dele Alli was the real example of that.

However, in recent seasons and after a handful of managerial changes, it’s not really happened regularly enough to justify someone like Edwards seeing it as a good career move.

Obviously, it’s a huge football club and it might be hard to turn down financially, but from a playing perspective, it’s probably a bit much too soon.

If Edwards is going to step up to a Premier League club, surely he’s better off targeting somewhere he might play?

George Dagless

It’s hard to predict at this stage, of course.

Edwards is clearly a talented young defender and so, in that sense, you can see why Tottenham are taking a look at him.

On paper, a move to a big club always looks attractive and Edwards will get to work with some top coaches and alongside some top players but, of course, he needs to ensure the path to first-team football is mapped out to him.

Tottenham have some great options in his position and so it’s not as though he is going to just walk into the team, whilst several young arrivals at the club in recent years from the EFL have rather lost their way.

Of course, that does not have to be the case with Edwards but he still will need to weigh it up and only he can know what is the best course of action for him.

Ned Holmes

I’ve got to say I’m torn on this one.

Ronnie Edwards looks like a player with a bright future, don’t get me wrong, and I can certainly see why Tottenham are interested.

That he’s reached the levels he has at his age speaks to what a fantastic talent he is and the bright potential he has.

However, we’ve seen a number of EFL players make the move to Spurs and struggle in recent years.

Ryan Sessegnon is starting to get a look in but Joe Rodon and Jack Clarke haven’t had too much of a look in and that may be a warning to Edwards.

Likewise, Antonio Conte is not known as a manager that puts faith in youth or looks too far to the future.

There may be better options for the centre-back.