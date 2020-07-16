‘I’m not convinced he’s the right fit’ – West Ham United eyeing up move for QPR player: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Queens Park Rangers left-back Ryan Manning has emerged as a target for West Ham United, Norwich City and Watford, according to Football Insider.

The 24-year-old has been impressive for QPR this season, scoring three goals and chipping in with seven assists from defence.

The Irishman only has one year left on his deal in West London, though, and QPR could look to sell him this summer rather than potentially lose him for free next summer.

Football Insider claim that Watford, West Ham and Norwich are interested in Manning, who could be available for less than £5m this summer.

Here, the FLW team discuss whether Manning would be a good signing for the Hammers…

George Dagless

I think this could be a good signing.

Manning is a very decent player and has had a good season for QPR, underlining his versatile nature.

Whether he’s Premier League level just yet remains to be seen but he’s certainly got the adaptability that would allow him to learn whilst at West Ham and get to that level.

QPR will want to keep him, of course, but they are probably in a position where, unfortunately, every player at the club has a price and the Irons could well be able to get him for a relatively decent fee this summer.

Jacob Potter

I’m not sure he’s quite ready just yet.

Manning hasn’t exactly been performing to a consistently high standard whilst with QPR, and I’m not sure he’s done enough to warrant a move to the Premier League.

He’s a solid player, but like I say, I’m not convinced that he’d be a good enough player to have in the top-flight for the Hammers.

Surely West Ham need to target players that are more proven in the Premier League if they’re to progress ahead of next year’s campaign?

There are much better options out there for David Moyes’ side in the summer transfer window, that’s for sure.

This would be a poor move for both parties involved, as Manning simply wouldn’t be featuring enough.

Alfie Burns

Manning has a lot of good qualities and he’s been good for Queens Park Rangers this season in the Championship, showing his versatility by featuring at both midfield and left-back.

However, my concern with the 24-year-old is that you find yourself debating which is his best position.

He’s good in midfield and, perhaps, even better in the full-back position, but is he exceptional in either?

Steady away, but the Premier League is a step up and I’ve got to concede that I think West Ham need better.

Of course, Manning can improve given he’s 24, but I’m not convinced he’s the right fit right now.