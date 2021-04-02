‘I’m not convinced’ – Bristol City’s stance revealed amid West Ham interest: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

West Ham United are one of the sides keen on Antoine Semenyo with Bristol City aware that it might be hard to keep hold of him in the upcoming window, a source has revealed to Football League World.

The 21-year-old has established himself in the Robins first team this season and has turned heads elsewhere, with West Ham and Crystal Palace among the sides credited with an interest.

But would he be a good signing for the Hammers? And would he get in their starting XI?

We asked our FLW writers…

Alfie Burns

I’m not convinced that this needs to be a deal that West Ham look to do in all honesty.

Semenyo is a good player and I rate him really highly, but when you’ve just signed Said Benrahma and Jarrod Bowen, put your focus into them rather than another player from the EFL.

West Ham also have Jesse Lingard on loan and, for me, they should be prioritising putting that deal into a permanent agreement.

He has gelled their attack together and complements the really good options that David Moyes has.

I just don’t really see Semenyo fitting in there at this moment in time, despite his quality.

Joe Griffiths

At the age of just 21 Semenyo has a great career ahead of him.

He has been a regular in the Bristol City side this season after being sent out on loan in previous campaigns.

Despite only scoring twice this season Semenyo is still highly regarded and could provide a lot to a team in West Ham.

The Hammers are looking desperately for another attacking option to give Michael Antonio some respite and Semenyo could certainly add some quality to the Irons attacking play.

Whether or not Semenyo would get straight into the West Ham side remains unknown due to the potential signing of Jesse Lingard. However, as a strong option to give Antonio an occasional rest Semenyo would be a great option.

Toby Wilding

This is an interesting one for West Ham to consider in my opinion.

Semenyo is certainly a very promising player, and one who could be a useful asset at the London Stadium for some time to come if the Hammers were to secure his services.

However, the Bristol City man is more of a winger in contrast to some of the Championship centre-forwards the club have been linked with recently, and with Michail Antonio the only man to really lead the line for the Hammers at the minute, that does look to be a bigger priority for them.

Indeed, the Hammers are pretty well stocked in terms of the players they have to play wide or in behind Antonio at the minute, so I do think it would be difficult for Semenyo to immediately get into the starting XI for West Ham, meaning while he is one to keep an eye on for certain, I probably wouldn’t have him at the top of my shopping list if I was David Moyes.