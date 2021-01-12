‘I’m not convinced’ – Bristol City plot transfer bid for 27-year-old: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Bristol City are interested in a move for Crystal Palace striker Connor Wickham, a report from a print edition of The Sun (10/01, p58) has claimed.

The Robins are joined by Aitor Karanka’s Birmingham City in the hunt to sign the 27-year-old as per the aforementioned report.

Wickham has struggled for game-time at Selhurst Park and finds himself way down the pecking order, and with his contract expiring in the summer, a permanent departure could be on the cards here for Wickham.

So, from a Bristol City perspective, would Wickham be a good addition? Is he needed at Ashton Gate?

The team here at FLW discuss….

Ned Holmes

I can’t say I’m particularly convinced by this one.

City’s top priority should be securing the future of Famara Diedhiou but if he leaves then I can see why a powerful striker such as Wickham would appeal.

He’s a quality striker but his injury record has been dreadful in recent years and given the Robins’ struggles with absent players this season, the last thing they need is another player that is at risk of missing a lot of games.

It wouldn’t be an awful addition on loan if they’re desperate but there has to be better options.

A long-term replacement for Diedhiou would make much more sense if they do end up losing him this month.

Jacob Potter

Do they really need another striker?

Bristol City already have some strong options available to them, and I really don’t think they need another striker in the January transfer window.

Nahki Wells, Chris Martin and Famara Diedhiou are more than good enough options to have in the Championship, and it would be no guarantee that Wickham would start over any of those.

Therefore, it would be a wasted move for all parties involved, as Wickham will be wanting regular game time, and I just don’t think Bristol City can offer him that for the remainder of this year’s campaign.

There would be better-suited clubs that should be looking at Wickham, who has previously shown that he can perform to a high standard in the second-tier, having caught the eye with some strong performances for Sheffield Wednesday whilst on loan at Hillsborough last term.

Ben Wignall

I’m not convinced this would be a good capture for Bristol City.

They aren’t exactly light on strikers, with Nahki Wells, Chris Martin, Antoine Semenyo and Famara Diedhiou all at the club and it’s hard to see where Wickham would fit in.

Throw in his obvious fitness issues and it just wouldn’t make a lot of sense for Dean Holden to bring him in, and I feel as though other positions on the pitch need the attention more.

Wickham would be a decent signing in my eyes for someone like Birmingham or Sheffield Wednesday – but not Bristol City.