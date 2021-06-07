‘I’m not convinced’ – 31-year-old on the Sheffield United radar: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Sheffield United’s transfer business will start to take shape over the next few weeks as they aim to enhance the squad with the right sort of options to mount a promotion challenge.

According to the latest report from the Sheffield Star, Jonathan Kodjia is a player that might possibly emerge as an option for the Blades this summer.

The experienced forward was signed by Slavisa Jokanovic when he was in charge of Al-Gharafa and he has managed to score 19 goals for them since he made the move there last year. He has also shown his ability in the Championship before at Aston Villa and Bristol City.

The Sheffield Star reports that Kodjia would be open to a return to English football this summer and would be keen to reunite with his former boss at Bramall Lane.

With Kodjia open to moving to Sheffield United, we asked our FLW writers whether they feel it would be the right signing for them to make…

Phil Spencer

This would be a great move for Sheffield United.

Jonathan Kodjia is a player with an excellent track record at Championship level and that’s something which will be very appealing to the Blades.

After falling down the pecking order with Aston Villa it seems likely that the 31-year-old will move on but there’s no doubt that he’s still capable of playing at the top of the second tier.

Kodjia’s experience will be massive for Slavisa Jokanovic’s side and if they can pull this off then it could be one of the most important deals of the summer.

21 things every Sheffield United fan should know about their club, so can you score 100% on this?

1 of 21 1. What year were they formed? 1879 1889 1899 1909

Jacob Potter

I wouldn’t be surprised if a move to Sheffield United materialised.

Kodjia played an important role in firing Aston Villa out of the Championship earlier in his career, and this could turn out to be a smart bit of business if the Blades land his signature this summer.

You have to trust Slavisa Jokanovic’s judgement with this type of deal, as the newly-appointed Blades boss will have drawn up a list of transfer targets that he thinks will add something to his team this term.

Kodjia is 31, and has experience at this level in the Championship, and it should be a no-brainer for Sheffield United to set their sights on him.

Competition for places in attacking areas of a team is always handy for a team that’s likely to be challenging for promotion, and Kodjia would certainly provide Sheffield United with that ahead of the new league campaign.

Ned Holmes

I’m not convinced by this one, I have to say.

Don’t get me wrong, Jonathan Kodjia is a brilliant striker on his day and one that’s thrived at Championship level in the past but I’m not sure he’s the right target for the Blades at the moment.

Firstly, they’re pretty well stocked at that position, so unless players leave it would be a strange one to look to reinforce.

Secondly, given he’s playing out in Qatar at the moment Kodjia’s wages are likely to be high and that’s not the sort of deal Sheffield United should be taking on at the moment.

They obviously want to go straight back up but they’ve got to prepare in case that doesn’t happen.